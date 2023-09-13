Ancient 'Non-Human' Alien Bodies Found in Mines, UFO Expert Says

A pair of "non-human" corpses believed to be at least 1,000 years old have been displayed to Mexico's Congress.

The mummified specimens were unveiled by ufologist and journalist Jaime Maussan, in front of an audience of lawmakers and scientists on Tuesday. Maussan told the congressional session in Mexico City: "They are beings, non-humans who are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing we do not [think] there is a subsequent evolution."

He added that the specimens, which were found in mines in Cusco, Peru, had been carbon analyzed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico. "These beings are around 1,000 years old, of antiquity."

The corpses, displayed in glass boxes, were much smaller than an adult human. Eyes, a nose and mouth were clearly discernible on their faces.

Also present at the unveiling was Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace. Graves is one of the three American veterans who gave evidence to a U.S. congressional hearing about UFOs on July 26.

The hearing in Washington, D.C. looked into allegations around a cover-up of a government program to retrieve and reverse-engineer UAPs—unidentified aerial phenomena, the term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

One of the mummified specimens displayed to Mexico's Congress this week. Cámara de Diputados

During the July 26 hearing, retired Major David Grusch said that in 2019 the head of a government task force on UAPs had requested he identify all classified programs relating to the task force's investigation. Grusch was attached to the National Reconnaissance Office, which operates U.S. spy satellites.

Speaking under oath, he said: "I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program to which I was denied access."

He also testified that it was likely the U.S. has been aware of "non-human" activity for around 90 years, since the 1930s.

Grusch added that he knew of colleagues who had been injured by UAPs and had interviewed people who recovered "non-human biologics" from crashed UAPs.

The Pentagon has denied any such cover-up.

Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough said investigators had not discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

Writing for Newsweek in August 2023, Graves said UAPs "are still being seen; we still don't know what they are; and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem. That's because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP and the majority of these cases are going unreported."

Newsweek has contacted the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Americans for Safe Aerospace via email for comment.