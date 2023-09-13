News

Ancient 'Non-Human' Alien Bodies Found in Mines, UFO Expert Says

By
News Aliens UFO Mexico Extraterrestrial life

A pair of "non-human" corpses believed to be at least 1,000 years old have been displayed to Mexico's Congress.

The mummified specimens were unveiled by ufologist and journalist Jaime Maussan, in front of an audience of lawmakers and scientists on Tuesday. Maussan told the congressional session in Mexico City: "They are beings, non-humans who are not part of our terrestrial evolution and that after disappearing we do not [think] there is a subsequent evolution."

He added that the specimens, which were found in mines in Cusco, Peru, had been carbon analyzed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico. "These beings are around 1,000 years old, of antiquity."

The corpses, displayed in glass boxes, were much smaller than an adult human. Eyes, a nose and mouth were clearly discernible on their faces.

Also present at the unveiling was Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace. Graves is one of the three American veterans who gave evidence to a U.S. congressional hearing about UFOs on July 26.

The hearing in Washington, D.C. looked into allegations around a cover-up of a government program to retrieve and reverse-engineer UAPs—unidentified aerial phenomena, the term the U.S. government uses instead of UFOs.

Nonhuman body found in Peru
One of the mummified specimens displayed to Mexico's Congress this week. Cámara de Diputados

During the July 26 hearing, retired Major David Grusch said that in 2019 the head of a government task force on UAPs had requested he identify all classified programs relating to the task force's investigation. Grusch was attached to the National Reconnaissance Office, which operates U.S. spy satellites.

Speaking under oath, he said: "I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse-engineering program to which I was denied access."

He also testified that it was likely the U.S. has been aware of "non-human" activity for around 90 years, since the 1930s.

Grusch added that he knew of colleagues who had been injured by UAPs and had interviewed people who recovered "non-human biologics" from crashed UAPs.

The Pentagon has denied any such cover-up.

Department of Defense spokesperson Sue Gough said investigators had not discovered "any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently."

Writing for Newsweek in August 2023, Graves said UAPs "are still being seen; we still don't know what they are; and our government has no idea of the scope of the problem. That's because pilots, both commercial and military, are encountering UAP and the majority of these cases are going unreported."

Newsweek has contacted the National Autonomous University of Mexico and Americans for Safe Aerospace via email for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC