North Korea And Russia 'Actively Advancing' On Arms Deal, Biden Aide Says

North Korea is in active discussions with Russia to provide it with military assistance, according to a senior Biden administration official, the clearest sign yet that Pyongyang may step in to help arm Moscow with weapons for its war in Ukraine.

Discussions between the two nations "are actively advancing" and could lead to an in-person meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin to finalize a deal on weapons shipments to Moscow, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Tuesday.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan talks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. Sullivan took questions about President Joe Biden's upcoming trip to India to attend the G20 summit. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"[North Korea] has some expectations those discussions will continue going forward, including leader-level discussions," Sullivan said. The comments confirm recent reports the two countries are in talks on an arms deal which could include an in-person meeting between Kim and Putin.

Kim may travel to eastern Russia to meet with Putin to discuss sending Moscow artillery shells and other weapons, according to a New York Times report.

In exchange, Russia would provide North Korea with advanced technology for nuclear weapons and satellites, the Times reported.

In recent days Biden administration officials have expressed growing concern that Pyongyang is considering strengthening its military ties with Moscow.

Last month, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's visit to North Korea was widely seen as an indication of deepening ties between Moscow and Pyongyang. The trip by Shoigu was "in essence to ask for weapons," Sullivan said Tuesday at the White House press briefing.

Still, it remains unclear how much military support North Korea can actually provide Russia, Sullivan said. Russia's overtures to North Korea also reflect Moscow's efforts to circumvent export controls and sanctions on military technology from the West, Sullivan said.

"There is an open question how much materiel [North Korea can provide Russia] and the quality of the materiel," Sullivan said, because the United States' visibility into North Korea's arsenal is "somewhat constrained."

Sullivan also issued a stern warning, saying any arms deal with Russia would further isolate North Korea. "[It's] not going to reflect well on North Korea, and they will pay a price for this in the international community," Sullivan said.

The news of a possible arms deal between North Korea and Russia comes after Pyongyang conducted a ballistic missile test last month. North Korea said the test was a simulated nuclear strike on South Korean military targets.

North Korea's latest missile test followed a landmark security pact between the U.S., South Korea and Japan. The nations agreed last month to strengthen military ties to deter threats from North Korea and China.