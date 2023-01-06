North West Dons Fake Beard to Pose as Kanye With Kim Amid Missing Rumors

Rumors are swirling that Kanye West is missing, but not in the Kardashian household as daughter North West dressed up as him for TikTok.

North and mom Kim Kardashian were enjoying some mother-daughter time, posting funny videos to their joint TikTok channel as they often do, when one of them caught the attention of the internet. The 9-year-old girl was sporting a goatee and beanie cap to resemble her dad, Ye.

Ye, 45, hasn't officially been reported missing, but many have expressed concerns about his whereabouts after months of controversy surrounding the rapper and businessman. He was criticized for making numerous antisemitic statements that resulted in a massive loss of earnings, demoting him from billionaire to millionaire status.

In October 2022, when Ye was active on social media and taking part in a lot of on-air interviews, the topic of his ex-wife Kardashian, 42, came up a number of times. He was accused of "slut-shaming" her on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Former sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian, 38, hit back at Ye after he claimed the family were keeping the kids away from him. Also, Kim spoke out and condemned hate speech on social media after West came under fire for his comments.

Ye's since gone quiet across social media (though he was suspended from Twitter), and hasn't made a public appearance since December 18, according to news outlet The Citizen.

Despite the controversy surrounding him, North and Kim involved him in spirit in their latest TikTok video.

The eight-second clip shows North stood close to the camera while Kim hangs out in the back. North is wearing a black hoodie, a black beanie cap, and most strikingly, a goatee beard around her mouth.

In black letters in the bottom right of the screen, it reads "Bound Baby." Ye's 2013 song "Bound 2," which famously featured himself and Kim in the music video, plays in the background of the TikTok video.

North was born in June 2013, and "Bound 2" was released in August 2013.

The @Kimandnorth TikTok channel has 12.2 million followers, and often sees the pair upload cute videos shot at their home. North's posts often feature her younger siblings, too. Earlier on in the day, the account had uploaded a video of North and Kim dancing to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

Within four hours of being posted, the video had been viewed more than 12 million times, and went viral on multiple platforms.

"I'M WHEEZING," @skigh614 wrote, sharing the video on Twitter.

"The future of comedy is being carried on the tiny shoulders of North West. Can't tell me nothing," tweeted @11vitelli, sharing their approval of the video.

@marlonvazz thinks they've figured out the child's plan to follow in her mother's footsteps. "Miss North West is literally on a quest for breaking the internet every few days." They added, "Also not Kim using the shades from her dating Kanye days," noting the star's visor sunglasses.