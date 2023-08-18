Video Shows Huge Fire Engulf Cargo Terminal in Russian Black Sea Port

Videos circulating on social media show a huge fire engulfing a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk, a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia.

The fire has spread to an area of 1,300 square meters, according to Russia's state-run news agency RIA Novosti, which released a video of the incident showing containers on fire and the sky filled with black smoke.

It's the latest in a series of mysterious fires to hit Russia throughout President Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022. Russia has blamed Ukraine for recent drone attacks in the country. However, Kyiv hasn't claimed responsibility, in line with its policy of distancing itself from strikes on Russian soil.

Firefighters work to tackle a fire which engulfed a cargo terminal in Novorossiysk,a port city on the Black Sea in southern Russia, on Friday morning. Baza/Telegram

Russian Telegram channel SHOT also published footage from the scene, saying that emergency service were alerted to the fire just after 9 a.m. local time.

Local media reported that 42 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment were working to tackle the blaze. No casualties have been reported.

A major fire broke out at the Russian sea port of Novorossiysk. The container terminal is on fire.



Source: https://t.co/8xZE1P6eCZ#Novorossiysk pic.twitter.com/wOayQrhQAZ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) August 18, 2023

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment via email.

This is a developing story and will be updated.