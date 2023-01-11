Nurse Comforting Dog Waking Up From Anesthetic Melts Hearts: 'Like A Baby'

A video showing a veterinary nurse comforting a dog waking from anesthetic has tugged at heartstrings across the internet.

In the video California-based nurse Alina Rojas can be seen rocking and cradling a dog that's waking up after surgery. The disoriented dog can be heard crying and whining while Rojas softly hushes it until it reverts to a calmer state.

A caption across the video reads: "Some of them need a little bit more comfort after surgery. They are usually very confused about what is going on."

The now viral TikTok video was posted by @AlinaDRojas on 6 January, and has since garnered 3.2 million likes and thousands of supportive comments.

One user said: "The cuddles, rocking and of course soothing words definitely help. Our vet team was awesome when my dog had [an ear operation]."

"Seeing this after working for a little bit in the animal hospital. Almost spent my whole break to comfort a puppy. It was heartbreaking but felt right," another user said.

How Are Pets Cared For After Receiving Anesthetic?

Patrik Holmboe, head veterinarian for Cooper Pet Care, told Newsweek: "Anesthetics in dogs is a large topic, and there are certainly many different protocols and medications which can be used. These can vary greatly based on a number of factors, such as the health and age of the dog, the type of procedure being performed, and the duration of anesthesia required."

Holmboe said that most anesthetic procedures in dogs follow the same four steps.

Firstly, the pup will be sedated, which usually occurs between 30 and 120 minutes prior to the procedure.

"This is a medication generally given via injection, under the skin. It serves to both calm the animal prior to induction, but also to reduce the amount of full anesthetic drugs needed during the procedure itself," Holmboe said.

After the pup has been sedated, it goes through the process of being made fully unconscious.

"It is almost always by injectable medication given intravenously," Holmboe said.

Afterwards, the pup will go through a step that Holmboe labels "maintenance," where an anesthetic gas will be delivered to the pup at a constant rate through a breathing tube inserted into the windpipe. Depending on the intensity of the procedure, the level at with the pup receives the anesthetic gas can be adjusted.

Following the maintenance stage, the pup will begin its recovery.

"This is the process of the dog waking up after the procedure is complete. Just like in humans, the dog will be monitored during this stage to make sure things go smoothly and that the animal wakes up safely," Holmboe said.

