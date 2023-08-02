Nutritionist Issues Warning as Woman Claims Carrots Changed Her Skin Color

A TikTok creator has gone viral after claiming that eating three carrots a day has changed her natural skin tone, giving her a permanent glowing tan. But a nutritionist has told Newsweek that this isn't a great idea.

Isabelle, who regularly shares wellness and beauty hacks on her TikTok account (@isabelle.lux), has divided opinion after claiming that "you can change your natural undertone" by eating "three large carrots a day."

Three childhood pictures show her with very pale skin, in contrast with her current golden complexion, which she attributes to her "carrot tan skin hack."

Certified nutritionist Maria Marlowe, who specializes in skin health, has criticized the idea as she says excessive carrot consumption can lead to carotenemia, a medical term describing yellow-orange skin discoloration caused by high levels of carotene in the blood.

A stock image of a woman eating a large carrot. A TikToker has amazed the internet by claiming that eating three carrots a day for several months has given her a natural tan. CentralITAlliance/Getty Images

She told Newsweek: "A moderate, healthy amount of carotenoid-rich foods gives a healthy glow, which resembles a light tan. But consuming too many carrots, or other carotenoid-rich foods, can turn the skin orange.

"Carotenemia, although considered harmless, may not be desirable. Simply reducing your daily intake of beta-carotene-rich foods can give you a healthy golden hue without looking orange."

Since the video was posted on July 14, it has generated plenty of attention online, and the TikTok post has already been viewed more than 2.1 million times and received over 113,000 likes.

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. However, it is possible to have too much beta-carotene, and that causes people to develop carotenemia. While it's not a dangerous condition, it can cause skin discoloration, leading to areas such as the palms, soles, knees and elbows looking orange.

Although Isabelle proudly flaunts her "tan", Marlowe explained that consuming more than 20 milligrams of beta-carotene every day for several weeks can lead to skin discoloration. She estimates that three large carrots equate to around 24 milligrams per day.

She continued: "In the Tiktoker's case, she looks to have a healthy glow, but also her palms seem orange, so she may be overdoing it. I'd recommend reducing her intake until her palms return to their normal shade, which will take several months."

When carrots are included in a balanced diet, Marlowe says that they won't turn a person's skin orange, as that's caused by consuming excessive amounts over a prolonged period of time.

Isabelle's video has received more than 1,700 comments from amazed social media users.

One comment on the post reads: "You've had the best but most natural glow up I've ever seen."

Another person said: "This happened to me as a baby because I loved carrot baby food."

However, a nutritionist commented: "It's not a good sign. That's when you're supposed to pull back from the carrots."

Newsweek reached out to @isabelle.lux via email for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

