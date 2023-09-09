The One Vitamin Deficiency in Children That Can Cause Obesity

Worried that your obese child prefers to stay holed up in the house rather than play outside? Getting your child to be more active outdoors is crucial not just for weight loss but also for vitamin D levels.

A May-June 2021 study in Jornal de Pediatria, a publication of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, found that "children and adolescents with obesity have higher risk of vitamin D deficiency."

Dr. Dina Peralta-Reich, the director of New York Weight Wellness Medicine who is double board certified in obesity medicine and pediatrics, told Newsweek: "The association between Vitamin D deficiency and obesity is not a causative relationship, but rather children and adolescents with obesity are more likely to have low Vitamin D levels. There are several possible reasons for this, suggesting a multifactorial nature."

Dr. Joe Alton, a physician and medical preparedness advocate, told Newsweek: "Both vitamin D deficiency and childhood obesity are considered to be at epidemic levels in many countries" and they share some common risk factors. Lack of vitamin D worsens the effect of obesity on general health, he said.

A stock image of children playing outdoors in a park. Dr. Dina Peralta-Reich told Newsweek that obese children often lead more sedentary lifestyles, which can contribute to diminished exposure to outdoor activities and sunlight.

Here, doctors explain the link between obesity and vitamin D levels and how obese children are likely to be deficient in vitamin D.

Sedentary Lifestyle

Lifestyle plays a key role when it comes to the association between obesity and vitamin D deficiency.

Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy is a board-certified physician specializing in medical weight loss and other areas and is the medical director at Able. He told Newsweek that "sedentary lifestyles are one of the leading causes of obesity."

Peralta-Reich, who is also the director of pediatric hospitalist medicine at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City and a fellow of the Obesity Medicine Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, explained that children and adolescents who are obese often lead more sedentary lifestyles. This can contribute to diminished exposure to outdoor activities and sunlight.

Hormonal Imbalance and Insulin Resistance

Alton is the author of The Survival Medicine Handbook: The Essential Guide For When Help Is NOT On The Way. According to the doctor, "some suggest that low vitamin D levels may alter certain hormones that regulate appetite, such as leptin (suppression) and ghrelin (augmentation)." These imbalances may lead to an increased appetite, potentially contributing to weight gain, he noted.

A lack of vitamin D has also been linked to insulin resistance, which is "a condition where cells become less responsive to the effects of insulin," he said. Insulin resistance can lead to impaired glucose regulation and increased fat storage, which contributes to the development of obesity, Alton explained.

"When vitamin D levels are low, the body compensates by increasing the production of parathyroid hormone (PTH). Elevated PTH levels have been associated with fat accumulation and decreased fat breakdown, potentially promoting weight gain," he added.

A stock image of a young boy sitting in bed with his arms stretched above his head. A "sedentary lifestyles are one of the leading causes of obesity," Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy told Newsweek.

Calcium Absorption and Fat Metabolism

Alton said vitamin D plays a part in regulating calcium absorption and fat cell metabolism. A lack of vitamin D can lead to impaired calcium regulation, which may "disrupt normal fat cell function and contribute to the accumulation of excess body fat."

Peralta-Reich explained that vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin and it is more readily absorbed and stored by adipose tissue (fat cells) in children with excess weight. "This results in a reduced availability of Vitamin D for distribution throughout the body," she said.

What To Do if Your Obese Child Lacks Vitamin D

Peralta-Reich advised that parents of children and adolescents with obesity should help their child achieve a healthy weight "to mitigate the risk factors associated with comorbidities."

Chakravarthy agreed, noting it is "tantamount" for parents to encourage their children to be active outdoors and gain sunlight through sports and activities.

Peralta-Reich also noted that screening for vitamin D deficiency is part of routine care among healthcare professionals. "If a deficiency is identified, oral supplementation should be considered," she said.

Educating patients on the importance of a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and exposure to sunlight and outdoor activities is also vital, she said.

Chakravarthy said: "Multivitamins even at a young age is beneficial not only for vitamin D levels but also A,B,C and other essential vitamin levels."

Promoting "health and wellness at the youngest of ages will prove to be the best way to diminish long term disease risks," he added.

A stock image of a young girl wearing headphones and using a laptop while sitting on the floor in a room. Dr. Arvind Chakravarthy told Newsweek it is "tantamount" for parents to encourage their children to be active outdoors to help reduce the risk of having a vitamin D deficiency.

How Much Vitamin D Do Children Need?

Peralta-Reich said that "normal levels" of vitamin D typically range from 30 to 80 ng/ml and "the appropriate supplementation dosage varies based on age and the level of deficiency."

Alton advised that children with a vitamin D deficiency may need to supplement through fortified foods or other means.

"Recommended daily allowances are 400 IU of vitamin D a day for infants younger than 1 year old and 600 IU a day for toddlers and older children. More can be given, but excessive vitamin D may be associated with kidney stone formation," he said.

He also said parents should be sure that their kids to spend at least 15 to 30 minutes outdoors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. from April to October, with their hands and face exposed.

"A child can produce 10,000 to 20,000 IU of vitamin D after just half an hour in the sun. Fortunately, you can't 'overdose' on too much sun-produced vitamin D," Alton said.

