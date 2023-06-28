U.S.

Officials Recover 'Presumed Human Remains' From Titan Sub Wreckage

By
U.S. U.S. Coast Guard Titanic Titan Atlantic Ocean

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) has received pieces of evidence from the wreckage site of the Titan submersible that imploded last week, according to a release from the military branch on Wednesday.

The evidence includes debris and "presumed human remains" that will be analyzed by the Marine Board of Investigation (MBI). According to the Coast Guard, the wreckage was returned to shore to St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday and will be transferred to the U.S. for further testing aboard a commissioned USCG vessel.

U.S. medical professionals "will conduct a formal analysis of presumed human remains" that were discovered at the wreckage site as well, the USCG said.

Officials Recover 'Presumed Human Remains' From Titan
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jason Neubauer, right, and Rear Admiral John Mauger on Sunday address the Titan submersible rescue mission. "Presumed human remains" on Wednesday were recovered from the sub, which imploded on its way to explore wreckage of the Titanic. Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe/Getty

"The evidence will provide investigators from several international jurisdictions with critical insights into the cause of this tragedy," said MBI Chair Captain Jason Neubauer, who was quoted in the USCG's release. "There is still a substantial amount of work to be done to understand the factors that led to the catastrophic loss of the TITAN and help ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again."

Discovery of the wreckage comes roughly 10 days after the submersible imploded during its descent to explore wreckage of the iconic Titanic cruise ship on June 18. According to a report from the Associated Press, the Titan wreckage was previously about 12,500 feet under the ocean surface and roughly 1,600 feet from the site of the Titanic.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

