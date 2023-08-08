Ohio GOP Changing Polling Locations Days Before Election Raises Questions

Ohio Republicans' decision to change several polling locations five days before Tuesday's special election that could have major repercussions on abortion rights in the state has raised questions among voters.

The election was pushed by Ohio Republicans, who in May approved a proposal called Issue 1 aimed at raising the threshold required to pass ballot measures, amending the state's Constitution. Since 1912, Ohio has considered a simple majority of 60 percent of voters enough to change the Constitution through ballot questions.

On Tuesday, Ohio citizens are going to the polls to vote either "yes" or "no" to Issue 1, which, if approved, would immediately be adopted.

The measure would block an initiative led by a coalition of abortion rights advocates that meant to bring the issue of protecting access to abortion to Ohio voters in November. The group gathered almost double the signatures necessary to bring the initiative to the ballot, suggesting there's widespread support for the issue.

Ron Betz, a poll worker, pulls a provisional ballot for a voter at a polling location on November 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio Republicans' decision to change several polling locations five days before the August 8, 2023, special election that could have major repercussions on abortion rights in the state has raised questions among voters. Andrew Spear/Getty Images

Ohio allows abortion until 22 weeks of gestation, thanks to a state judge who temporarily blocked a 2019 six-week ban on abortion that would have automatically become law after the end of Roe v. Wade following last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dodd v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

But thousands of voters might have to double-check where they're going to vote, as, just five days before the election, the state GOP changed the location of several polling stations—a move that has raised questions among Democratic voters in the Republican-controlled state.

"If you live in Cuyahoga or Summit county, you need to double-check your polling location," one user who called himself a "lifelong Dem," wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"This stinks to high heaven. At the last minute, before Ohio's special election, polling locations were changed in Cuyahoga and Summit counties," he added. "More than 47,000 voters are affected by changes to 50 voting precincts."

"The Ohio GOP is playing 'Your polling place has moved' with 47,000 voters in the largest African American voting county in Ohio—just five days before the election," another X user wrote. "Making it harder to vote—in the crucial August 8th special election (deciding if a majority of voters still can amend Ohio's state constitution) is wrong."

Republican lawmakers changed the location of 50 voting precincts, a move that has affected an estimated 47,000 voters, according to WJW in Cleveland. Affected voters were reportedly notified of the change by a letter sent by the county elections board.

Some on social media pointed out that the decision to change polling locations might have been due to the lower turnout normally expected for a special election.

Voters who are still unsure about the location of their polling station can find more clarity on the Cuyahoga County elections board's website or at 216-443-VOTE (216-443-8683).

Ohio Democrats have encouraged voters to vote no on Tuesday. "The future of Ohio is on the line today," the group wrote on X. "If you believe in keeping power over politicians, we need you to vote NO. Get out to vote, Ohio!"

On the other side, Republicans have claimed that Issue 1 would preserve the state's Constitution from "political whims" and "preserve people's power," calling the proposal "a good-government measure."

Newsweek reached out to Ohio Democrats by email on Tuesday and Ohio GOP by phone for comment.