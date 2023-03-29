Ohio River Disaster as Barge With Tons of Toxic Methanol Sinks

A barge carrying 1,400 tons of methanol, a toxic substance, is among those to have crashed on the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, on Tuesday and is partially submerged.

The Louisville Metropolitan Emergency Services (LMES) said that shortly after 2 a.m. ET a vessel towing 11 barges made contact with a "stationary structure" at the entrance to the Portland Canal, to the west of Louisville, near the McAlpine Dam.

It comes just weeks after a toxic plume traveled down the major U.S. waterway from the site of a train derailment near East Palestine, on the border between Ohio and Pennsylvania, prompting measures to prevent contamination of the drinking water that is supplied to around 5 million people from the river.

The LMES stressed in a statement that there is "currently zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks" and that "air and water monitoring resources are in place."

Three barges became lodged against a pier on the Ohio River near Louisville, Kentucky, on March 28, 2023.

"Safety is the top concern—safety of the public and first responder personnel," it added. "There is currently no impact to Louisville Water's water intake or water quality."

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) said the barge carrying methanol in its three cargo holds was "lodged" in the lower McAlpine Dam—which was built along with a series of locks to allow boats to circumvent the Falls of the Ohio—and that the nearest municipal water intake was downstream in Henderson, Kentucky.

An LMES spokesperson told ABC News that the companies that owned the barges were "marshalling significant resources in response to the incident" but that the Louisville Fire Department had deployed hazmat monitoring until private contractors arrived on the scene.

As a result of the contact, 10 of the barges being towed broke loose, three of which became pinned against the lower McAlpine Dam. The LMES said the other barges had been carrying corn and soy.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the area specified that one had been pinned against the Louisville and Indiana bridge pier. It was recovered by 12:31 p.m. ET. Those not stuck had been recovered by nearby vessels.

Images from the crash site show one barge bent around the pier, while another had been tilted on its side and appears to be leaning against one of the pier's columns. A third barge sits beside them.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers added that there had been "no injuries reported and all personnel are accounted for."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), methanol is not only "highly flammable" and explosive, but is also toxic to humans in small amounts. The effects of methanol poisoning may not become apparent until 72 hours after being ingested, and can include blindness, vomiting, heart failure and death.

"The characteristic pungent (alcohol) odor of methanol does not provide sufficient warning of low levels of exposure," the CDC notes. Methanol can contaminate air, water and food, and is typically used as a solvent or a pesticide.

The LMES said the city's Emergency Management Agency was leading the response effort, and personnel from the Kentucky EEC were monitoring water and air quality around the site.

Several municipal water companies that use the Ohio River as a source previously said they had increased their quality testing and filtration processes as a precautionary measure, after what the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) described as a "contaminant plume" was detected traveling downstream.

The plume came from the rail crash near East Palestine on February 3, which spilled toxic chemicals into the soil and surrounding environment and caused residents to complain of symptoms associated with exposure to toxic chemicals.

The EPA later said that some of those contaminants had made their way into Sulphur Run, a creek that runs past the crash site and eventually into the Ohio River. The plume is now believed to have dissipated beyond detectable levels.