O.J. Simpson Says Dick Butkus Only Player He Was Afraid Of—'Intimidated Me'

O.J. Simpson said the only player who intimidated him on the field was Dick Butkus, who has passed away aged 80.
The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker "died peacefully" in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, according to a family statement released on Thursday.
Simpson's thoughts on Butkus were from a resurfaced clip, shared by NFL historian Kevin Gallagher to X, formerly Twitter, as he paid tribute to the late pro footballer. Gallagher posted the video to X, formerly Twitter.
"Is there a place to hide out around here?" Simpson jokes in the throwback clip, before sharing his thoughts on Butkus.
"Dick Butkus, Christ. He's he is the only guy that's ever I guess, intimidated me on a football field."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.