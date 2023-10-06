Culture

O.J. Simpson Says Dick Butkus Only Player He Was Afraid Of—'Intimidated Me'

By
Culture O.J. Simpson Chicago Bears NFL

O.J. Simpson said the only player who intimidated him on the field was Dick Butkus, who has passed away aged 80.

The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker "died peacefully" in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, according to a family statement released on Thursday.

Simpson's thoughts on Butkus were from a resurfaced clip, shared by NFL historian Kevin Gallagher to X, formerly Twitter, as he paid tribute to the late pro footballer. Gallagher posted the video to X, formerly Twitter.

dick butkus and o.j. simpson
Dick Butkus cheers before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 6, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois, and O.J. Simpson stands in court during the first day of jury selection for his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on September 8, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson said he was intimidated by Butkus when playing against him. Danny Buell/John Locher-Pool/Getty Images North America

"Is there a place to hide out around here?" Simpson jokes in the throwback clip, before sharing his thoughts on Butkus.

"Dick Butkus, Christ. He's he is the only guy that's ever I guess, intimidated me on a football field."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Tech
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

October 13
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
October 13
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC