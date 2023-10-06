O.J. Simpson Says Dick Butkus Only Player He Was Afraid Of—'Intimidated Me'

O.J. Simpson said the only player who intimidated him on the field was Dick Butkus, who has passed away aged 80.

The legendary Chicago Bears linebacker "died peacefully" in his sleep overnight at his home in Malibu, California, according to a family statement released on Thursday.

Simpson's thoughts on Butkus were from a resurfaced clip, shared by NFL historian Kevin Gallagher to X, formerly Twitter, as he paid tribute to the late pro footballer. Gallagher posted the video to X, formerly Twitter.

Dick Butkus cheers before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on January 6, 2019, in Chicago, Illinois, and O.J. Simpson stands in court during the first day of jury selection for his trial at the Clark County Regional Justice Center on September 8, 2008, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson said he was intimidated by Butkus when playing against him. Danny Buell/John Locher-Pool/Getty Images North America

"Is there a place to hide out around here?" Simpson jokes in the throwback clip, before sharing his thoughts on Butkus.

"Dick Butkus, Christ. He's he is the only guy that's ever I guess, intimidated me on a football field."

RIP Dick Butkus, #Bears legend



One of the most feared players in NFL history pic.twitter.com/sZ0pLiYM0c — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) October 5, 2023

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.