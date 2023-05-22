U.S.

Old Grenade Kills Man Cleaning Out Dad's Belongings

By
U.S. Deaths Explosives Explosions Indiana

Tragedy struck an Indiana family on Saturday night after two teens and their father stumbled upon a hand grenade in their grandfather's possessions.

The incident took place just before 6:30 p.m. local time in a gated Northwestern Indiana community, Lake of the Four Seasons, roughly 54 miles outside of Chicago. A family living in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive was going through a collection of items that belong to a grandparent when they discovered an old hand grenade. At some point, the Lake County Sheriff's Office explained in a statement shared to Facebook, someone is suspected to have removed the pin from the grenade somehow and it went off.

Deputies with the sheriff's office were called in after receiving reports about explosions in the area. Upon arriving at the home, an adult man was found unresponsive and later declared dead at the scene. The Lake County Coroner's Officer has since confirmed the deceased's identity as 47-year-old Bryan Niedert.

Two of Neidert's teenage children, an 18-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, were also found at the scene of the explosion with shrapnel wounds. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their identities have not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Hand Grenade
A file of image a hand grenade. Tragedy struck an Indiana family on Saturday night after two teens and their father stumbled upon a hand grenade in their grandfather's possession. iStock / Getty Images

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Homicide detectives and crime scene investigation (CSI) unit are now handling the investigation of the incident. A bomb squad from nearby Porter County also assisted in determining whether or not any other explosives were present in the home.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, Erik Longnecker of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, confirmed that his agency is also "supporting the Lake County Sheriff's Department and other partners in their investigation."

It is unclear at this time whether or not the grandfather who reportedly owned the hand grenade is currently alive. Authorities mentioned that it's not entirely uncommon for such things to be found in the possessions of veterans who served during major conflicts, according to a report from Sportskeeda. Grenades are also considered to be valuable items for collectors of military memorabilia.

While it was initially reported that someone potentially pulled the pin, other explanations are also being pursued. Deputies told NBC Chicago that they are "looking into whether the device may have self detonated due to its age or other factors, whether the pin was pulled or whether any other circumstance may have been involved."

Newsweek reached out to the Lake County Sheriff's Office via email for comment.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC