One-Eyed Cat Forms Unique Bond With Disabled Kitty Siblings: 'Soulmates'

An orange shorthair who was found badly injured and living as a stray is now enjoying his best life alongside two very special rescue cats.

Dorito the cat endured a difficult start to his life. According to owner Michelle Babineau, Dorito was picked up by an animal shelter in Nova Scotia, Canada, in a bad way. "He had a corneal ulcer on his left eye," Babineau told Newsweek. "Unfortunately there was too much damage to the eye so it had to be removed."

In the years that have followed, he's flourished under Babineau's care and currently boasts a sizable following on Instagram, with his owner posting regular updates under the handle King.Dorito_.

"He loves to play, cuddle, and explore, and he has a knack for making people smile with his goofy antics and expressive face," Babineau said. "Despite a difficult beginning, his disability has not slowed him down or dampened his spirits. It probably helps having a brother who also only has one eye and another with only three legs!"

Ziggy, Dorito and Herbie—the orange shorthair's adventures alongside his cat siblings have proven popular on Instagram. Dorito loves to play, cuddle, and explore, and he has a knack for making people smile with his goofy antics and expressive face. King.Dorito_/Michelle Babineau

Indeed, Dorito is not the only special cat with special needs. He lives alongside Ziggy, who has three legs, and Herbie who, like Dorito, lost an eye. Together, they've struck up quite the bond.

Cats are often considered to be solitary animals, but there are plenty of examples of felines forging lasting friendships. One heartwarming video shared on social media showcased the way a senior cat slowly warmed up to their owner's new kitten. Cats have also been known to make friends with a range of animals, from dogs to cows.

The evidence goes beyond the anecdotal though. In a 2022 study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers found cats were capable of remembering the names and faces of felines they are familiar with.

As part of the study, test subject cats were presented with a photo of a familiar feline's face on a laptop monitor. At the same time, someone would say either the same cat's name or another cat's. Researchers found the cats would pay attention to the screen for a longer period if the name did not match that of the feline on the monitor. This indicated that the cats were expecting to hear the "correct" name and were left confused when they did not.

Dorito certainly appears to have a special bond with his two fellow cat companions. Some of that may stem from the fact that, like him, they have gone through their fair share of difficulties to get to this happy place.

Dorito, Herbie, and Ziggy at home together. The three cats are a perfect example of the kind of happy, contented lives disabled rescue pets can live. King.Dorito_/Michelle Babineau

Babineau had gone to see a litter of kittens in 2015 when she noticed a "tiny kitten emerging from the woods with a limp." "As it got closer, I could see that the kitten's leg was injured and badly deformed," she said. "Without any hesitation, I scooped him up into my arms."

She quickly discovered that the cat was due to be euthanized because of his injuries—but Babineau was simply not prepared to let that happen. She adopted him there and then but it was only after a trip to the vet that she learned the extent of the injuries suffered by the young cat, who she christened Ziggy.

"Ziggy had a dislocated shoulder, and a broken leg, and was infested with fleas," she said. "The vet also found bite marks on his paw, most likely caused by an animal attack."

The young cat required urgent care and ultimately it was decided that it was best that her damaged leg be amputated. Yet, from the moment Ziggy awoke from the operation to remove her leg and immediately began walking, Babineau knew this was a special cat.

"He would often climb up on our furniture and chase after toys, which he still does to this day," she said. "Life for a three-legged cat can be challenging, but with the right support and care, they can still lead happy, fulfilling lives."

Herbie was the next feline to join the family. "We don't know much about Herbie's past life; all we know is he suffered severe trauma to his right eye prior to being surrendered to the SPCA," Babineau said. "Despite his tough circumstances, he had a sweet and gentle demeanor that immediately won me over."

As with Ziggy, looking after Herbie has not been without its challenges. He was skittish at first and initially had to undergo lengthy treatment for tapeworm. He also struggled with depth perception due to losing his eye. "When Herbie tries to take a treat from your hand he will often miss or bite your finger by mistake," she explained.

Dorito alongside Ziggy and another picture with Herbie. Michelle Babineau describes Herbie and Dorito as "soulmates." King.Dorito_/Michelle Babineau

Despite the need for adapted care and regular check-ups with the veterinarian, both cats have flourished. Some might have feared that the arrival of another feline in the house would upset that balance, but that's definitely not the case with Dorito.

"Herbie and Dorito are soulmates," Babineau said. "They cuddle, play, and groom each other every day. They both seem to understand each other's unique needs and disabilities. They even have a specific meow when they communicate with each other."

Dorito is similarly friendly with Ziggy even if he can come on a little strong at times. "Dorito loves Ziggy but Ziggy can get annoyed with Dorito at times and needs some space as Dorito can be very persistent for cuddles and isn't' conscious of personal space," Babineau said. "For the most part though, they get along great and do enjoy each other's company."

Ziggy and Dorito have bonded over a mutual appreciation of food too, something that has allowed Babineau to take plenty of pictures of the two cats together. While Herbie and Dorito love naps and wrestling together, Ziggy prefers chin scratches and lying out on the patio. It all adds up to a pretty harmonious existence and Babineau wouldn't change a thing about it. "They all love each other and are thriving in their second chances at a good life," she said.

