Optical Illusion of Cat 'Cut in Half' Baffles Internet

A feline optical illusion has left people across the internet scratching their heads this week.

Photographed in the kitchen, one of the three cats looks like it has been cut in half. Shared on Reddit's r/confusing_perspective subreddit, where it has over 30,000 upvotes, the picture features cats Chalupa Batman (Lou), Rafi and Stevie Janowski.

Owner Chris White and his fiancée, Danielle, live with the three cats in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, where Danielle took the picture, before realizing what she had captured.

"I was in the process of getting them treats and Danielle took the opportunity to try to get a picture of all three of them together, it just lined up perfectly," White told Newsweek.

Confusing cat picture
The confusing cat picture that has left people across the internet scratching their heads. It features cats Chalupa Batman (Lou), Rafi and Stevie Janowski. u/thewhitedevil42/Reddit

While all looks normal from the left, it is Stevie, the cat on the far right, who makes the picture a little confusing to the eye.

With one paw forwards, the perspective makes it look like she has been added to the edge of the picture afterwards.

This isn't the first time a confusing animal picture has captured viral attention. Like the pet looking out of the window that was hailed the ultimate "CatGod," or the optical illusion that made a dog look like it had been decapitated.

"Immediately after she showed me the picture, I knew it would fit on confusing perspective," said White. "It was so perfectly aligned. I was just glad other people thought it was a cool picture as well."

The r/confusing_perspective subreddit has 1.9 million members and is home to some of the strangest and most confusing pictures the internet has to offer.

The confusing cat photo was indeed the perfect addition to the subreddit and prompted hundreds of people to comment and share their reactions.

"That actually took me a second," said Gabriele1966. "Neat!"

Thankfully user KamenRiderAegis explained: "The cat on the right looks like it's part of a different photo that got cut in half and spliced onto this one."

While Gone-lost-girl wrote: "This hurts my brain."

"Cool shot," said Technical-Plantain25. "Really looked like a splice there."

Another Redditor joked that the picture was "confusing purrspective," and one commenter said: "And they're about to drop the hottest album of the year."

Of course, like all illusions it is all about perspective, and not everyone could see the strangeness of the picture. Some commenters were left asking what they were meant to be seeing.

"I just see three cats. I wish I could enjoy it like other comments suggest, but I just see a normal photo," said magicaleb, and travelling-cat agreed and commented: "I don't see what's wrong."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
