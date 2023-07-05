Orange Cat Demands to Be 'Bounced Like a Baby' Every Day in Hilarious Clip

An orange tabby insisting on being rocked like a baby has the internet in stitches.

TikTok user @orangeboysofweho says her cat Stevie "demands to be bounced like a baby on the daily." In a cute clip shared on June 26, she holds the high-maintenance feline in her arms, bouncing him up and down on her knee like a mom trying to soothe a human child.

Soundtracked to Tyga's "Rack City" and captioned "Stevie is a star," the funny footage quickly went viral, having been viewed more than 900,000 times.

A ginger tabby cat being held in his owner's arms. Stevie's owner said he demands to be rocked like a baby "on the daily." Konstantin Aksenov/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Despite their aloof reputation, many cats love a cuddle with their human, especially if they're been socialized from a young age.

"Cats that feel secure and trust their owners are more likely to enjoy cuddling," Mustafa Tshash—pet-behavior specialist, breeder and the founder of How To Pets—told Newsweek.

But what about being bounced like a baby? Tshash said it's a surprisingly common behavior in domestic cats.

"It gives them a sense of security and comfort," he added. "Rocking provides a gentle, rhythmic motion that can simulate the feeling of being carried by their mother when they were kittens."

Like human infants, bouncing and rocking can help to calm a fussy feline. However, not all cats enjoy this interaction. "Each has its own preferences, so while some may find rocking soothing, others may feel anxious or uncomfortable," Tshash said.

If your pet doesn't want to be cuddled or rocked like a baby, it doesn't mean they don't love you, as a cat's personality and history also play a part in their behavior.

"Some are just more independent or have had negative experiences that make them wary of physical contact," Tshash said.

Animal lovers couldn't get enough of Stevie and his demands for cuddles, with the tabby cat receiving over 200,000 likes.

"Your orange is spectacularly rotund," commented mj.

"That's a big baby and I LOVEEEE it," posted Mel.

"Spoiled boi," wrote Keyah.

"Your cat wiggles wiggles," commented DeathBecomezHer.

"He got that motion," agreed Barbara Park.

"What a unit," posted Alexa.

"He's a whole planet," commented Mayra Trionfo.

"He has his own gravitational pull lol," added Juliette.

"I cannot stop watching this," wrote becks.

User irlcda posted: "I'll risk my life for him."

