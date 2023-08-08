Incredible Moment Orcas Swim Past Man's House: 'Special Feeling'

Some of us leave our house to busy roads and others to sprawling fields, but one man has made everyone jealous by revealing his incredible home, with awe-inspiring views.

Charles Post, 35, lives in the Lofoten Islands, Norway, and recently shared a video to Instagram of a pod of orcas swimming serenely past his home early one morning.

"When I experience and observe wild orcas, I feel my awareness racing to the present moment," Post told Newsweek. "There's nothing else competing for my attention, which is a special feeling especially in this day and age when our attentions are commodified and competed for on a minute-by-minute basis."

Charles Post stands in outdoorwear on the Lofoten Islands in Norway. He and his wife regularly see orcas swim past their window, and a video of this has gone viral. Courtesy of Rachel Pohl

Post studied ecology at UC Berkeley, California, and has a passion for wildlife conservation. He has worked across the American West and now Norway, after he and his wife sold their small farm outside Yellowstone National Park and moved to a remote archipelago, north of the Arctic Circle.

The spectacular archipelago is rich with life and also home to the world's largest deep-water and cold-water reef called the Røst Reef, where otters, whales and many other types of marine life live. In the summer months, the sun never sets, and in winter, the sky stays dark, coming alive with the dancing Northern Lights.

"Each spring, millions of herring migrate to the Lofoten Islands to lay their eggs, and families of resident orcas take advantage of the bounty," Post said. "Our home is a traditional fisherman's cabin so the water is directly beneath our floorboards.

"That morning, I was at my desk and I heard the exhale of orcas floating through the window. Then I heard the gulls, so I grabbed my camera and ran down the trail from our cabin to the lighthouse," Post added.

"The moment I climbed down to the water's edge, I was greeted by three families of orcas... I counted 27 that day. It was magic!"

Post and his wife, Rachel Pohl, moved to the area a year-and-a half ago, and despite the stunning scenery, the move hasn't been without its challenges.

"There are just a few full-time residents in the village we call home, and so it can feel lonely at times," Post said. "Challenging would describe the experience well. But we are chasing a dream. And if it was easy, then it wouldn't be a dream, right? But one-and-a half years in, this place feels like more like home by the day."

Despite the challenges, Post and Pohl wouldn't change where they live for the world.

The fisherman's hut that Post and Pohl call home, set in the backdrop of the stunning Arctic archipelago. The waters run directly beneath their floorboards, bringing food for the orcas. Courtesy of Rachel Pohl

"When I'm watching orcas in the wild, hearing them exhale and interacting with the fantastic coastal waters of Lofoten, I feel like I'm experiencing a profoundly unique privilege to peer into their world, experience an intimate connection with a wild life, and witness an animal perhaps twice my age thriving in a place that gives me so much energy and inspiration," Post said.

"In these moments, one can't help but feel empowered to speak up for the seas, wildlife and our home planet," Post added. "They need our voices and advocacy now more than ever. And, never forget, when they thrive, we thrive."

Viewers on Instagram were in awe of the experience, with one writing: "Insane the gratitude you must have felt in that moment. Wow."

"Truly so in awe that this is our life," posted another.

"Really puts thing into perspective knowing animals like this exist! Unforgettable moment for sure," commented a third viewer.

