Complete Oscars 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

It's that time of year where the public learn which of the best and brightest stars of the movie industry will be shortlisted at the Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the nominations were revealed on Tuesday, January 24.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed which actors, films and music were set to be celebrated at the event during a live announcement, which was shared on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Metaverse's Horizon Worlds.

Here is everything that viewers will need to know about the nominations, as well as what the biggest snubs and surprises were at the 2023 Oscars.

The 2023 edition of the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which marks his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.

Here Are the Nominees for the Oscars 2023:

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Best Directing

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Todd Field - Tár

Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in A Leading Role

Austin Butler - Elvis

Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser - The Whale

Paul Mescal - Aftersun

Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett - Tár

Ana de Armas - Blonde

Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie

Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best International Feature Film

All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany

Argentina, 1985 - Argentina

Close - Belgium

EO - Poland

The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Animated Feature Film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Original Song

"Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman

"Hold my Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick

"Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

"Naatu Naatu" - RRR

"This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Documentary Feature Film

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House made of Splinters

Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How do you Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Production Design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Achievement in Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

Tár - Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Live-Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 12, 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.