Complete Oscars 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
It's that time of year where the public learn which of the best and brightest stars of the movie industry will be shortlisted at the Oscars.
The 95th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the nominations were revealed on Tuesday, January 24.
Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed which actors, films and music were set to be celebrated at the event during a live announcement, which was shared on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Metaverse's Horizon Worlds.
Here is everything that viewers will need to know about the nominations, as well as what the biggest snubs and surprises were at the 2023 Oscars.
Complete Oscars 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
The 2023 edition of the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which marks his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.
Here Are the Nominees for the Oscars 2023:
Best Picture
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Best Directing
- Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
- Todd Field - Tár
- Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness
Best Actor in A Leading Role
- Austin Butler - Elvis
- Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser - The Whale
- Paul Mescal - Aftersun
- Bill Nighy - Living
Best Actress in a Leading Role
- Cate Blanchett - Tár
- Ana de Armas - Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
- Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
- Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau - The Whale
- Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
- Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
- Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best International Feature Film
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
- Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
- Close - Belgium
- EO - Poland
- The Quiet Girl - Ireland
Animated Feature Film
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Original Song
- "Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman
- "Hold my Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
- "Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- "Naatu Naatu" - RRR
- "This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Documentary Feature Film
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House made of Splinters
- Navalny
Best Documentary Short Film
- The Elephant Whisperers
- Haulout
- How do you Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Production Design
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Film Editing
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Cinematography
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Visual Effects
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Achievement in Sound
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Original Score
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All At Once
- Elvis
Adapted Screenplay
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Original Screenplay
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund
Live-Action Short Film
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Animated Short Film
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It
The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 12, 2023.
This is a developing story and will be updated.