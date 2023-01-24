Tue, Jan 24, 2023
Complete Oscars 2023 Nominees List—The Biggest Snubs and Surprises

It's that time of year where the public learn which of the best and brightest stars of the movie industry will be shortlisted at the Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and the nominations were revealed on Tuesday, January 24.

Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed which actors, films and music were set to be celebrated at the event during a live announcement, which was shared on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and Metaverse's Horizon Worlds.

Here is everything that viewers will need to know about the nominations, as well as what the biggest snubs and surprises were at the 2023 Oscars.

Oscars 2023 nominees
In this composite image is Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All At Once," Paul Mescal in "Aftersun," and Brendan Fraser in "The Whale." All 3 actors were nominated at the 2023 Oscars. A24

The 2023 edition of the Oscars will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, which marks his third time hosting the event after doing so in 2017 and 2018.

Here Are the Nominees for the Oscars 2023:

Best Picture

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking

Best Directing

  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Ruben Ostlund - Triangle of Sadness

Best Actor in A Leading Role

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Paul Mescal - Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy - Living

Best Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough - To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau - The Whale
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best International Feature Film

  • All Quiet on the Western Front - Germany
  • Argentina, 1985 - Argentina
  • Close - Belgium
  • EO - Poland
  • The Quiet Girl - Ireland

Animated Feature Film

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Original Song

  • "Applause" - Tell it Like a Woman
  • "Hold my Hand" - Top Gun: Maverick
  • "Lift Me Up" - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • "Naatu Naatu" - RRR
  • "This is a Life" - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Best Documentary Feature Film

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House made of Splinters
  • Navalny

Best Documentary Short Film

  • The Elephant Whisperers
  • Haulout
  • How do you Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate
A view of the Oscar display before the announcement of the 95th Academy Award nominations at Samuel Goldwyn Theater on January 24, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Makeup and Hairstyling

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Production Design

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Film Editing

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Visual Effects

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Costume Design

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Achievement in Sound

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Original Score

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once
  • Elvis

Adapted Screenplay

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Original Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
  • Everything Everywhere All At Once - Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner
  • Tár - Todd Field
  • Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Östlund

Live-Action Short Film

  • An Irish Goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

  • The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

The 95th Academy Awards is set to take place on March 12, 2023.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

