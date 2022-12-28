'Outlander' Season 7 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot

The droughtlander is one step closer to being over. Just in time for Christmas 2022, Starz released some exciting new details about Outlander Season Seven, including dropping a very thrilling trailer teaser and a little of what is to come.

At the end of Outlander Season 6, Claire Fraser (played by Caitriona Balfe) was facing the gallows for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) — a crime she did not commit. Elsewhere, the American Revolution was looming and Season 7 will see the Frasers forced to pick a side.

Newsweek has everything you need to know about Outlander Season 7, including the release date, cast, trailer, plot and more so you are up to date.

When Is Outlander Season 7 Out?

Outlander Season 7 is coming to screens a lot sooner than audiences may have thought.

The good news is, the brand new series of Outlander is set to hit screens in the summer of 2023. At the moment, there is not an exact release date but Starz has officially announced summer as the official premiere date.

Usually, Outlander fans have waited two years or more for each season to drop, so a summer 2023 release is very exciting.

There is also some more good news for Outlander fans. While season six was the shortest installment in the show's history with just eight episodes, Season 7 is set to be supersized, with 16 episodes in total.

To watch Outlander when it airs, you must be a Starz customer. You can subscribe now for $8.99 per month. Starz is also available as an add-on option via other streaming platforms such as Hulu and Prime Video.

In the meantime, to cure our Outlander blues, the first six seasons are available to stream now via Starz.

Who Will Star in Outlander Season 7?

The entire main cast of Outlander will be back for Season 7.

This means Sam Heughan will be back on screens as highlander Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe as his time-traveling wife, Claire Fraser.

Sophie Skelton returns as Brianna MacKenzie and Richard Rankin as her husband, Roger MacKenzie.

John Bell is back as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Beardsley, and Paul Gorman as twins Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Season 7 will see Mark Lewis Jones as Tom Christie and Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie feature a lot more after the brutal murder of Tom's niece, Malva.

There are also some new faces joining the Outlander family.

Up-and-coming actor Charles Vandervaart takes on the role of William Ransom in the new series, Jamie's illegitimate son with Geneva Dunsany. His stepfather is Jamie's close friend, Lord John Grey.

Another Mother's Son actress Izzy Meikle-Small takes on the role of Rachel Hunter and Accused actor Joey Phillips portrays Denzell Hunter in Season 7.

Some fan favorites will also return for Season 7 including Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Jamie's long-dead uncle, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, Steven Cree as Young Ian's father, Andrew Whipp as Jamie's dad Brian, Nell Hudson as Laoghaire, Jamie's ex-wife and Layla Burns as Jamie's stepdaughter, Joan.

What Will Happen in Outlander Season 7?

Outlander Season 7 will ask the question "when do you belong?" Starz has teased in its official release.

The upcoming series will be based on the seventh installment in the Diana Gabaldon-penned novel series, An Echo In The Bone.

Without giving too much away, fans of the original novels will know An Echo In The Bone, focuses on the story of Jamie's now adult son, William Ransom, as he fights alongside the British army in the American war of independence.

Speaking to Us Magazine, Sam Heughan confirmed Season 7 will pick up from where Season 6 ended, which saw Claire wrongfully accused and arrested for Malva's death.

He said: "We pick up shortly after with the end of last season, which is a great cliffhanger. America really is in a sort of turmoil. There's a revolution, and Jamie and Claire are separated. There's also the prophecy of Jamie and Claire's death, you know, that they're supposed to die in a fire. There's just so much going on."

Is There a Trailer for Outlander Season 7?

Yes, there is an exciting new trailer for Outlander Season 7 and there is a lot to unpack.

In the short clip, Claire can be seen standing with a noose around her neck, presumably following her wrongful trial for the murder of Malva Christie.

However, at another moment in the trailer, Claire can be seen walking in a funeral procession, suggesting there is going to be a huge loss in Season 7 of Outlander.

Elsewhere, Bree and Roger will welcome a new baby into the world, with Bree seen giving birth in the trailer.

Jamie is also seen telling Claire about a recurring dream he has been having but what it means is being kept under wraps for now.

He can be heard saying: "I had another dream. There was light, all around you.

"But it wasn't a candlelight, or firelight. And I thought, 'That must be what electric light is like.'"

Outlander Season 7 premieres in the summer of 2023 on Starz.