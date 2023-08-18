Funny

Internet Obsessed With Owner Accommodating 'City Pug' During Glamping Trip

By
Funny Dogs Pets Camping Vacation

A high-maintenance pug has gone viral online, as his owner shared his endless demands to make a glamping trip bearable.

The hilarious pug, Gus, certainly isn't keen on camping, and he's far more comfortable with his usual comforts around him. Sometimes though, Gus doesn't get a say in the matter, so when his owners dragged him and their Labrador mix, Briggs, out to the countryside, they had to go the extra mile to accommodate his needs.

The owners shared a clip from their trip on TikTok (@goth_pack) showing how they tried to make their "city pug" feel at ease in the middle of nowhere. Importantly, they had to bring plenty of Gus' toys so he wouldn't get bored, and he had to be held most of the time, "so he wouldn't bark."

Heading out of the city often means making the most of the outdoors and going for lots of hikes—but not for Gus. As soon as the pug was tired out, he had to be carried the rest of the way. Following all that exertion, Gus should definitely have had a healthy appetite, but his owners added that "he didn't like his camping bowl," so they had to hand feed him instead.

Pug hates being outside
Stock images of a pug looking unhappy about being outdoors. Gus, the pug, has become a viral sensation for his high-maintenance antics during a recent glamping trip to a cabin. kendoNice/Getty Images

Since the hilarious video was posted in May, it has generated plenty of attention online, amassing over 9.6 million views and more than 960,000 likes.

It may come as no surprise to see that Gus prefers his home comforts, as pugs are known for being a bit complacent. The American Kennel Club (AKC) explains that pugs much prefer to spend all day curled up on the sofa rather than doing anything too strenuous. That is part of the reason why pugs are often thought of as the perfect house dog, as they don't need much space to roam around, or much exercise outdoors.

However, the AKC encourages pug owners to ensure their pet gets some moderate exercise every day, either from walks or play sessions outside, to ensure they're stimulated and active.

@goth_pack

Mr. Glamper #pug #pugs #dog #camping #outdoors #fyp

♬ Soul Bossa Nova - Quincy Jones

While pugs may be one of the smaller breeds available, owners will certainly have their hands full with their personality and temperament. Often considered rather cheeky and full of character, pugs aren't afraid to be themselves wherever they go, says the AKC– which was perfectly displayed by Gus.

Social media users could not get enough of "Mr. Glamper," leading to the post accumulating more than 1,200 comments from bemused TikTokers.

One comment read: "This would be me as a dog."

Another person wrote: "Oh he definitely runs the roost."

While another comment suggested that Gus is "king of the cabin!"

Newsweek reached out to @goth_pack via TikTok for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC