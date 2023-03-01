French Mastiff Who Prefers '5-Star Accommodation' Unimpressed With Camping

Camping isn't for everyone—or even for every dog, as this French mastiff has just proved to his owner.

In a video posted on TikTok, Duncan the dog was filmed inside his family's car, looking furious at the thought of getting out.

The caption on the clip read: "Your parents took you camping but you're not an outside dog, so you spent most of the time in the car with the aircon on, waiting to go home."

The idea of being surrounded by nature apparently didn't sit well with Duncan, whose owners describe him as "definitely more of a 5-star accommodation kind of pup."

Though Duncan wasn't keen, animal behavior experts say bringing a dog on a camping trip can be fun so long as owners prep their pups for the experience.

It's important to get the dog accustomed to the tent before the trip. The Blue Cross animal charity suggests putting it up outside your home and helping the dog see that it's OK to go inside it.

Dogs should also be given plenty of time to sleep while on vacation, as the change of routine can be tiring for them.

It's worth checking the weather before you head out as extreme conditions won't suit a dog that has to camp outside. Dogs will struggle in high temperatures and need somewhere to cool off.

James Davenport, founder of Dog Advisor HQ, takes his own three dogs on camping, hiking and fishing trips throughout the year to make the most of the outdoors.

He told Newsweek: "Most dogs, even those who are usually pampered lap dogs, seem to enjoy being out in nature.

"The key to helping your dog feel comfortable being away from home and sleeping in a tent each night is to gradually acclimate your dog to sleeping in a tent. Set the tent up in your yard or in your home and allow your dog to explore it. It will help them become familiar with the new environment."

Davenport added: "Before heading out for the trip, double check to make sure that your dog is up to date with vaccination and flea prevention.

"Once it's time to embark on the trip, make sure your dog has all of their essentials, such as food, water, toys, bedding and a dog first aid kit."

As there can be lots of other people on campsites, Davenport also suggests owners should keep their dog on a leash to avoid them running off and into other people's tents.

The video of Duncan refusing to get out of the car has been watched more than 355,000 times since it was posted on February 21. It seems many people approve of the mastiff's firm stance against camping, because the clip also has over 52,000 likes.

One TikTok user commented: "That is my spirit animal right there." Another wrote: "He is a glamper, not a camper."

