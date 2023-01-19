Dog Owners Defend Treating Their Pets Like Children: 'Princess Treatment'

The saying "it's a dog's life" usually refers to an unhappy and miserable existence, but this is far from the reality for many canines who are spoilt rotten by their owners.

In fact, many people often refer to their pups as their children and even treat them like babies. From dressing them up to tucking them into bed, dogs like 6-month-old Gigi are living the life of Riley.

But special treatment for dogs may be hard to understand for those who haven't got a pet like Mumsnet user @SnickersTwix. The mom recently turned to the internet to express her feelings about how her sister-in-law's dog Fred is treated the same as her children by their grandparents.

The user explained Fred receives birthday cards and presents, like her children. And any family outing must be at a "dog-friendly" eatery to ensure he doesn't feel left out.

The post said: "Fred is her child and her relationship with Fred is the same as mine with DC [darling children]."

While it may seem unusual for this Mumsnet user, it is quite normal for some dog owners, such as 19-year-old Amanda Synowiecki, who refers to her chihuahua Gigi as her "baby."

Speaking to Newsweek, Synowiecki, from Phoenix, Arizona, said: "I take her with me everywhere as if she couldn't be home alone like a baby. She's the first thing I think of when I wake up and the last thing I think of when I go to bed.

"Some people joke and say I am being overly protective as I am constantly checking her poo to make sure everything is normal.

"Gigi brings me the most joy ever, when I see that tail wag and her little puppy eyes I melt inside."

Synowiecki, who is a server, admits her dog is "extremely spoiled" and has shared a video of her pup being tucked into bed. The TikTok clip caption states Gigi receives "princess treatment." Synowiecki also told Newsweek she forks out $150 per month on Gigi's food and accessories.

It isn't just women who parent their pets, but men too.

Newsweek spoke to Bobby Keane, 47, who lives in Maryland, and has a furbaby named Annabelle. The American Bully dog developed a strong bond with Keane from a young age, and now the pair are inseparable. Annabelle can often be found snoozing on his shoulder or being carried around by Keane. The dad-of-five also paints her nails and holds her while they dry.

On Mumsnet, user @SnickersTwix described mothering a dog as "over the top, borderline creepy, and disrespectful" to her children.

Responding to a comment, the user said: "Reflecting on my reaction to this a lot of it comes from a real frustration that SIL equates her experiences as a dog mom with my experiences with DC. She thinks my pregnancy, difficult labor, C-Section, breastfeeding issues, and baby newborn stuff are analogous [to] her selecting, buying, and then bringing home a puppy. I think when I analyze it I find that really insulting."

But 57 percent of 800 voters have called the user "unreasonable" and many have backed Fred's owner.

One user said: "I couldn't get worked up about this. You have children and they're celebrated and loved. Your SIL has a dog, and it's celebrated and loved. Everyone is winning in this situation, I don't see why your nose is out of joint."

"If you are not a dog person you will never get it," commented another.

Another said: "I'd find it weird, but I find any adult calling their pet a furbaby weird so I'm no judge. It's not harming you so you can think what you like about it, but it's not really any of your business. And it's definitely not disadvantageous to your children."

