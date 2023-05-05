Owner Forced to Bring Cat Everywhere as He Has 'Severe Separation Anxiety'

A cat owner in England has shared how the pet's "severe separation anxiety" was solved by taking him everywhere.

"My companionship with Mushroom is one of the biggest blessings I've ever had," Sam, known as zebrasprite online, told Newsweek. When the family adopted the cat in June 2022, Sam was suffering from some health problems and was relatively homebound. As a result, Mushroom took to his owner quickly.

But the 1-year-old cat struggled when his owner started going out again.

"After about a month, I was going out more," Sam said. "When I'd leave the house, he would meow—well, wail—through the house and hide under my bed. He refused to eat, hissed at my mum and sister and generally seemed worried and scared."

Mushroom the cat is seen riding the bus and with owner Sam on one of their regular outings. zebrasprite/Reddit

But when Sam returned home, Mushroom was his cuddly and happy self. This was when Sam's mother suggested taking the cat along when his owner goes out.

"Honestly, I wasn't so sure. I didn't expect him to enjoy it, though since he's so docile and attached to me, I thought I could try it," Sam said.

And to everyone's surprise, Mushroom was thrilled with the new adventures. "He loved it, which was both surprising from a cat perspective—cats usually hate change—and unsurprising from a general perspective—seeing the same house 24/7 must be pretty boring," Sam said.

While most people think of taking cats out as more of a dog thing, plenty of owners manage to train their cats to enjoy an outing.

Oliver, a cat in the Netherlands, loves to go on family trips in the car and has even explored nearby countries. Similarly, Dan Nguyen from New York City has taken his three cats—Spongecake, Mocha and Donut—on adventures around the world, from Paris to New York City.

When going out, Mushroom is quite happy to stay close to his owner, with no harness or restraint. But after sharing their story online, Sam has started using a harness just to be safe.

"I used to take him just loose, and he was pretty happy with it. Now I keep a harness on him all the time, but it's the same sort of principle—he just doesn't want to run away," Sam said. "My logic, and I assume his, is he doesn't want to be away from me. That's why he comes around with me in the first place, so why would he run away in public?"

Even in new or potentially scary situations, Mushroom wants to stick close to his source of comfort. "It's quite a feeling to be deemed that awesome by the Mushboy, I'll tell you," Sam said.

Not everyone agrees that taking the cat out and about is a good idea. During a recent trip to furniture store Ikea, Sam was confronted by a fellow customer.

Mushroom enjoys one of his outings with his owner. zebrasprite/Reddit

"A lady came up to me and told me Mushroom was in obvious distress and I was a terrible owner. This was quite upsetting to hear but, from my observations, incorrect. His eyes were slit-like and tiny, he was slow-blinking at me and my friend and tucked his paws under him on my lap when we sat down, and groomed himself while on my shoulder," Sam said.

After the confrontation at Ikea, Sam asked Reddit users what they thought about their adventures, and the reactions were mixed.

"I think a lot of them were very harsh and also a lot of them very positive. Quite a mixed bag," Sam said. "I think a lot of people don't realize how strange this cat is and how almost un-cat-like he is in terms of attachment to me and bravery or comfort in new scenarios. So they assume it's worse for Mush than it is."

On Reddit, one user wrote: "Hopefully he has a leash or something! don't want a not so nice dog to make things go south fast." Another agreed, writing: "As a vet my only plea with you is to please put him in a carrier, or at the least a harness."

But others loved seeing Mushroom and Sam's friendship. A Redditor wrote: "That is awesome," while another said: "I think it's absolutely adorable and i don't see anything wrong with it as long as you refrain from entering establishments that aren't pet friendly."

Sam said: "I believe people imagine their cat in the scenarios Mush is in, instead of imagining Mush. Which is fair, but all cats react differently to new stuff and Mush just loves it."

Despite the mixed opinions, Sam and Mushroom are still going on their daily adventures—but always with a leash.

"The advice and care shown by the community was very welcome, and I've made the changes with using a harness all the time now and setting up my duffel as a cat cave if he needs it. He doesn't, but the adage of safe and sorry applies here," said Sam. "I love him to bits and I love the adventures we have, and as long as he keeps enjoying himself I'll keep doing it."

