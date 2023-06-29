Funny

Owner Lets Cat Test Drink and He Immediately Regrets It in Hilarious Vid

By
Funny Cats TikTok Life Lifestyle

A cat called Totoro has gotten laughs online after a video of his hilarious reaction to trying his owner's matcha tea for the first time went viral on social media.

The viral clip, shared Monday on TikTok by the cat's owner under the username Abbiejay, shows the cat sitting on the table with his owner and taking a sip from her cup of matcha latte. Judging from the face he makes after realizing what it tastes like, it's safe to say he didn't like it.

The amusing post comes with a caption that says: "He bit the straw and tasted matcha for the first time." Followed by: "Pov: you sip orange juice after brushing your teeth."

cat's reaction to trying matcha goes viral
A stock image shows a cat drinking from a mug. A cat's reaction to trying matcha tea has amused viewers of the TikTok video. Getty Images

Cats cannot safely drink tea, according to the website CatTime. That's because many teas contain caffeine, which can cause serious health problems in pets.

The website continues: "While some teas that don't contain caffeine might seem like they could be beneficial for your cat, there's also a chance that the tea contains other ingredients that could upset your cat or prove to be toxic."

Symptoms that can result from a cat drinking tea with caffeine include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, frequent urination, higher blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmias. In very severe cases, the cat could end up in a coma or even die.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok. It has so far received over 1.6 million views and 167,000 likes.

@abbiejay

Pov: you sip orange juice after brushing your teeth. #catsoftiktok #fypシ #cats #matcha

♬ dumb dumb - sped up - mazie

One user, Yhssss, commented: "No joke I had the same reaction the first time I tasted Matcha."

Green said: "As a matcha lover, I'm offended." Stormy added: "Relatable."

Khadija wrote: "I mean why bro why do you even have to taste everything."

And ır- said: "Only appropriate reaction to matcha."

Aine joked: "But bro loves to eat grass WHY???" And Momo added: "When I first had green tea ice cream, I thought it tasted like dog food, but now I love it."

Another user, omniversals, commented: "NO SAME CUZ WHY DOES IT TASTE LIKE DIRT." And Alice said: "My parents said matcha tasted like anchovies. But it tastes really delicious for me fav one."

Lina wrote: "Tried matcha today at Starbucks...never again." And Rowanheart added: "My jobs kitten ran away when she put her nose in my hot coffee. I felt so bad, but it was good for her to learn to not put her nose in my drink."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Abbiejay via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 07
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 07
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC