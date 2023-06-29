Owner Lets Cat Test Drink and He Immediately Regrets It in Hilarious Vid

A cat called Totoro has gotten laughs online after a video of his hilarious reaction to trying his owner's matcha tea for the first time went viral on social media.

The viral clip, shared Monday on TikTok by the cat's owner under the username Abbiejay, shows the cat sitting on the table with his owner and taking a sip from her cup of matcha latte. Judging from the face he makes after realizing what it tastes like, it's safe to say he didn't like it.

The amusing post comes with a caption that says: "He bit the straw and tasted matcha for the first time." Followed by: "Pov: you sip orange juice after brushing your teeth."

A stock image shows a cat drinking from a mug. A cat's reaction to trying matcha tea has amused viewers of the TikTok video. Getty Images

Cats cannot safely drink tea, according to the website CatTime. That's because many teas contain caffeine, which can cause serious health problems in pets.

The website continues: "While some teas that don't contain caffeine might seem like they could be beneficial for your cat, there's also a chance that the tea contains other ingredients that could upset your cat or prove to be toxic."

Symptoms that can result from a cat drinking tea with caffeine include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, frequent urination, higher blood pressure and cardiac arrhythmias. In very severe cases, the cat could end up in a coma or even die.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok. It has so far received over 1.6 million views and 167,000 likes.

One user, Yhssss, commented: "No joke I had the same reaction the first time I tasted Matcha."

Green said: "As a matcha lover, I'm offended." Stormy added: "Relatable."

Khadija wrote: "I mean why bro why do you even have to taste everything."

And ır- said: "Only appropriate reaction to matcha."

Aine joked: "But bro loves to eat grass WHY???" And Momo added: "When I first had green tea ice cream, I thought it tasted like dog food, but now I love it."

Another user, omniversals, commented: "NO SAME CUZ WHY DOES IT TASTE LIKE DIRT." And Alice said: "My parents said matcha tasted like anchovies. But it tastes really delicious for me fav one."

Lina wrote: "Tried matcha today at Starbucks...never again." And Rowanheart added: "My jobs kitten ran away when she put her nose in my hot coffee. I felt so bad, but it was good for her to learn to not put her nose in my drink."

Newsweek could not verify the details of the case and reached out to Abbiejay via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.