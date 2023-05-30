Owner Shares How They Teach Indoor Cat Outside Is Dangerous: 'Sorry'

A cat owner has left the internet in stitches after a video explaining how she "psychologically conditioned" her cat to be afraid of going outside went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok on Thursday May 25, under the username Itsamandaahhh, she can be seen opening the front door to storm and rain, as her cat, Grayson, who was hoping he could go outside, backed off disappointed, once again.

The hilarious clip came with a caption that said: "Only letting my indoor cat outside when it's storming so he thinks it's always like that." This was followed by: "It's always raining buddy sorry."

While cats do enjoy taking a stroll in the sunshine, and breathing some fresh air, they do not need to go outside to be satisfied. In fact, some "creative planning" from their human parents can help indoor cats live fully, according to the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

Moreover, indoor cats are usually healthier, than free-roaming outdoor cats, who can be easily exposed to contagious diseases, parasites, and abscesses from fights with other animals. They can also run the risk of being hit by a speeding car.

Veterinarians at the Animal Humane Society suggest keeping your cat at home for their safety and taking the proper precautions to keep your kitty healthy and safe, in case you decide to allow them outside.

The video went viral on TikTok, attracting users from across the platform. It has so far received over 11 million views and 2.8 million likes.

One user, Pathofthesword, commented: "It's giving mother from tangled." And Tristyn Rose said: "Gaslight for life." Rainy Shade added: "There is only a rain of terror beyond these walls."

Rachel Panda wrote: "See, y'all out here using psychological conditioning to keep y'all's cats inside, I'm just mad I didn't think of that myself!" And alhew52 said: "You could put a sprinkler and sound effects by the door." Maddie added: "Life hack, adopt/rescue a dumpster cat that's been outside its life and hates going outside."

Another user, lukastroika, commented: "Did with snow and now he straight up panic attacks when I have to take him somewhere lol... kinda regret that one." And Minty said: "I had to chase my soaking wet cat into my bushes because he doesn't fear rain." Emily added: "Pfffff I wish that worked on mine... they run right out anyways."

