Internet In Stitches As American Bully Thinks Trampoline 'Belongs To Him'

Don't be fooled into thinking that trampolines are only for people, as this American bulldog certainly showed just how much fun they can be for dogs.

A TikTok video shared by Veronica Mercado (@xvmula14) has left internet users in stitches as she showed her brother's dog, Bruce, jumping and rolling around on the trampoline. The American bulldog was having such a blast that no one dared tell him that he wasn't supposed to be on there.

The adorable video was posted on May 19, and has already generated 2 million views and more than 147,000 likes.

Stock image of an American bulldog, and inset is a puppy on a trampoline. TikTok users have been amazed at how much an American bulldog loves jumping on the children's trampoline. Mary Swift / Eudyptula/Getty Images

The American Kennel Club (AKC) releases a list of the most popular dogs every year, and there is usually a spot for American bulldogs near the top of that table. The rankings from 2022 had American bulldogs in sixth place, behind French bulldogs, Labradors, retrievers, German shepherds, and poodles.

American bulldogs are known for their loyalty and confidence, and they were once a popular choice of dog for helping out on farms. Now however, as Bruce has shown, American bully owners will have their hands full with trying to keep this energetic breed occupied.

The AKC suggests a variety of activities to keep them busy, including jogging, hiking, games and training. They often want something to do to keep them mentally stimulated, rather than sit around and sleep all day.

Fortunately for Mercado's family, they appear to have discovered one way to keep Bruce active and entertained since he found his way onto the trampoline.

Despite his large, bulky size, Bruce showed his much softer side while he embraced the great outdoors. While Mercado joked in the caption of the video that he's "a menace," it seems like the only menacing thing about this pup is that he doesn't want to share his trampoline with anyone else.

Responding to a comment about Bruce's antics, Mercado said: "he hates when the kids jump, he believes that the trampoline belongs to him."

Since the video of Bruce was posted online, over 300 people have commented on it to laud how happy he seems, and many even asked Mercado to post more videos of him as they simply can't get enough of Bruce's lovable nature.

One person commented: "Livin his best life," while another commenter wrote: "Bruce will be sleeping good tonight."

One adoring commenter posted: "He's just being a kid, I love it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.