Woman Stuns the Internet With Huge 160 Pound Rottweiler—'He's a Sweetheart'

Rottweilers are known for their overpowering builds, but one German Rottweiler makes regular ones look small in comparison, with his enormous 160-pound frame.

Florida resident Angela O'Connell shared the video of Ruger on her TikTok account, @primetimemilo, showing the greeting she received from Ruger as she walked into her mom's house. O'Connell told Newsweek how endearing the German Rottweiler is, since he's "a little unaware of his size."

O'Connell still gets a bit startled by the huge dog, as she admitted that "he will knock you down" when he gets very excited. However, that is no slight on his temperament, as she added that "he's a sweetheart, but he's just very strong."

Ruger the 160-pound rottweiler. TikTok users have loved seeing the size of this huge rottweiler who doesn't understand how big he is. @primetimemilo

A male Rottweiler can typically reach up to 135 pounds in weight, while a female can get to approximately 100 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). In addition to their heavy weight, a Rottweiler can also be up to 27 inches tall, so it's unsurprising that many people may regard them as a scary breed.

However, the AKC does add when they're raised properly and trained accordingly, Rottweilers will usually be calm, confident and somewhat playful. The breed does have impeccable protective instincts, which makes them an exceptional choice for working roles, such as police dogs or service dogs.

When they're raised and trained appropriately, their need to protect can be harnessed into a loving familial role, and they can be incredibly gentle.

The AKC insists that correct training and socialization as a puppy will make a huge impact on the dog's behavior, and how they act towards external factors.

As O'Connell has two King Charles spaniels, named Ozzy and Milo, she is used to dogs of a much smaller size. But when she walks into her mom's home and is greeted by 5-year-old Ruger, she always gets quite the surprise.

O'Connell shared the video on May 7 and it has since been viewed more than 14.3 million times and received over 3.1 million likes on TikTok. While Ruger might look terrifying and imposing, O'Connell has loved seeing the overwhelmingly positive response the video has received online.

She continued: "German Rottweilers are typically bigger in size with a more boxy head shape, meaning Ruger is huge. So, I posted the video of him just for fun, and I thought the response to him was fantastic."

In the viral clip, once Ruger has welcomed O'Connell, he instantly crouches to the ground before getting a case of the zoomies. With over 6,700 comments on the video already, many people have implored her to share more playful videos of Ruger.

One person commented on the video: "160 is massive lol, I work at a vet clinic and it's rare we get a baby over 120."

Another commenter wrote: "Rottweiler zoomie stance is so scary [because] I know they could take my kneecaps out at any moment." O'Connell couldn't help but resist to this comment, writing in response: "That's exactly right! I have a bad knee and when I saw him do that I almost died."

