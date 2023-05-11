Funny

The Hilarious Way Rottweiler Demands to Be Brushed Viewed by Millions 

Funny Dogs Pets Animals Trends

When Touri Holmes shared the hilarious video of her Rottweiler demanding to be brushed, she never imagined it would go viral on TikTok with over 2.6 million views.

In the clip, Blake the 3-year-old Rottweiler can be seen entering the lounge and indignantly throwing down his brush. The footage then cuts to Holmes brushing his tummy while he makes happy grunts. "You're bad," his owner can be heard saying. The text reads: "When your Rottweiler requires daily brushies."

Holmes, 23, a fraud operations associate from New Jersey, told Newsweek: "My partner, Tarik Johnson, and I met at Morgan State University (HBCU) in 2019 and moved in together just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. We found ourselves feeling as though we were missing something as we sat in our empty apartment together."

Photo of Touri Holmes with her rescue Rottweiler, Blake. "There's no such thing as a bad dog," Holmes told Newsweek, "only bad dog owners that lack understanding and training." Courtesy of Touri Holmes

Often thought of as a 'dangerous breed,' Rottweilers are banned in some U.S. cities, including Clinton, Mississippi, and Wapato, Washington, despite significant backlash throughout the U.S.

The American Kennel Club argues on its website: "A well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive. The aloof demeanor these world-class guardians present to outsiders belies the playfulness, and downright silliness, that endear Rotties to their loved ones."

Wanting to rescue a dog rather than buy from a breeder, Holmes and her partner went online and found the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). "We scrolled past so many dogs and cats that had been abandoned, but when we came across Blake's picture, we fell in love," said Holmes. "My partner had Rottweilers growing up, but I'd never owned a dog before."

After scheduling a visit, the couple went to meet Blake. "He was so skinny and malnourished, our hearts cried as we saw his ribcage," Holmes said. "We asked if they knew anything about him, and the most they could share was that he was found in a field covered in feces in the blazing August heat of 2020. If we hadn't rescued him, he would have never had the chance to be the star he is."

A fierce defender of the breed, Holmes said: "The Rottweiler is associated with fear because of stigma, which is caused by rumor, media, and a general lack of knowledge. To be honest, it's not just the Rottweiler: there are many other breeds that have to endure this negative image as well. We show all sides of the Rottweiler; the smart/obedient side, the funny side, the sweet side, and the absolutely b***** side!"

@chopfromgta

Blake: “brush me” 😐 dogsoftiktok petsoftiktok rottweilersoftiktok

♬ original sound - Chop from Grand Theft Auto 💰

"There's no such thing as a bad dog," said Holmes, "only bad dog owners that lack understanding and training. I am so thankful that our platform has connected us to a wide community of Rottweiler owners that share the same love and compassion for this misunderstood breed."

To anyone still dubious about the breed, Holmes said: "The best cure to ignorance is knowledge and experience, so I would recommend doing some research and taking a glance at some of the wonderful memories shared by the Rottweiler community."

Users in the comments loved Blake the playful pup. "My parents had a Rottie named Katie Bear and I miss how vocal she was," wrote one user. "I don't think there are many breeds as ridiculous and needy as a Rottweiler and I love it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

