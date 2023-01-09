Moment Rottweiler Protects Kids From Threat of Attack: 'No Danger'

A Rottweiler has been praised online for showcasing his guarding skills from any threat of attack.

In a viral clip shared by @ryanprater4, Bear, 5, can be seen protecting his owner's children who are on the bed while Kayla, his owner, walks around the room holding a belt. Ryan, 33, then tells the dog to "get it" so he follows the command and quickly takes the belt from her hands.

The video, captioned "Bear is trained. No one was in trouble. My kids don't get beat anything raised he will procure [the] said item. We are trained (no danger)," has been viewed 7.7 million times, at the time of writing.

Newsweek spoke to Ryan, from Ohio, and he said: "Bear is a big baby. He has grown up with my sons Alex, 1, Scott, 4, and Waylon, 7.

"We have another dog called Luna, 2, she bites him but Bear never responds. He has never bitten anyone and he loves new people and making friends with other dogs.

"He is one of a kind."

Are Rottweilers Naturally Protective?

Bear's protective nature is no surprise to other Rottweiler owners commenting on the post.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) states the breed is "well known to be powerful, protective, and loyal, famous for their instinct for guarding."

Rottweilers are good with children and are described as "a combination protector, and playmate," by the American Rottweiler Club.

However, the website also states "as with all dogs, caution must be exercised when infants and children are in their proximity. Infants and children should never be left unattended around any dog, including Rottweilers. Knowing and understanding the temperament of your Rottweiler is your responsibility."

What Do the Comments Say?

The popular video has racked up over 643,000 likes and more than 1,400 people have commented on the clip. Many of which are praising the dog and the owner's training skills.

One comment received 11,000 likes, it said: "He is 100 percent pure bred good boy!"

Another TikToker said: "The look.. I love you mumma but don't touch my babies."

"Rotties in general don't tolerate if someone tries to attack a kid, no matter if they're trained or not. Good doggo," commented another person.

Another person said: "Rotties r very loyal guard doggies. walking teddy bears, but will protect the ones they love."

Often these dogs are dubbed as dangerous and aggressive, but they definitely have an affectionate side. Previously, Newsweek shared an article about a Rottweiler cuddling his owner after a trip to the park left him feeling disliked.