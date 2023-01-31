Laughter as Rottweiler Greets Owners by Sticking His Head Out the Cat Flap

It looks like this Rottweiler's guarding instincts have kicked in as he checks the coast is clear through a cat flap.

During the last 24 hours, the viral clip of Rocco, the puppy, has been viewed 3 million times on TikTok.

The popular video shows Rocco sticking his head through the cat flap and looking around before disappearing.

The comical clip was shared with @roccoloveshugo which is a page dedicated to two Rottweilers called Rocco and Hugo.

Are Rottweilers Good Guard Dogs?

The dog owner added the following text to the clip: "You've come to collect your rottweiler after a sleepover at nanny's."

In the caption, the owner states Rocco uses the cat flap "every time." It is clear the dog is most likely looking for his owner.

Rottweilers are known to be great working dogs dating back to Roman times. They were used to herd livestock and guard money for the cattlemen, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

The breed has since become popular as police or family guard dogs. The AKC states they are very affectionate with family and good with children.

Previously, a Rottweiler was praised online for showcasing his guarding skills.

The viral video has racked up over 447,000 likes and more than 500 comments.

Many users have compared the dog to a child and some are shocked his head could fit through the small opening.

One user said: "He popped back in like a child going to hide because they aren't ready to go home."

"The dog is like save me mom. This lady is trying to put me on a diet," joked another.

Another said: "Imagine a postman seeing that."

"Imagine someone [tries] braking in an[d] just sees that through the door," said another person.

Often Rottweilers can be mistaken for aggressive dogs due to their muscular physique but "a well-bred and properly raised Rottie will be calm and confident, courageous but not unduly aggressive," according to the AKC.

Recently, Newsweek shared astory about a "needy" Rottweiler's soft side as the dog can be seen kissing her owner. In another video, a Rottweiler has been caught on camera asking for a cuddle.

Newsweek reached out to @roccoloveshugo for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.