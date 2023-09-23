Funny

Owner Amused by Dog's 6 A.M. Game at Grandma's: 'Quite Mischievous'

By
Funny Viral Trends Pets Online

A "quite mischievous" Golden Retriever and Labrador mix left his owner in stitches after having a hilarious reaction to staying at his grandma's house that had stairs for the first time.

Sunny is a 1-year-old dog who lives in Didsbury, England, with his owner Ellie Moore. For the start of his life, the young dog has lived with his family in a home without stairs, so when he went to stay with his "grandpawrents," two floors were quite a surprise for the pup.

While staying at the house, Moore was woken just before 6 a.m. by a loud banging sound.

"We started hearing the crashing round just before 6 a.m.," Moore told Newsweek. "I felt quite confused as we had just woken up and were the only ones in the house at the time, then I realized Sunny wasn't in the room."

Sunny the dog
Sunny, a 1-year-old Golden Retriever and Labrador mix, is seen playing with the tennis ball on the stairs. @always_sunny_in_didsbury/TikTok & Instagram

When she got up to see what he was up to, she found Sunny had created a new game—throwing his tennis ball down the stairs and following it with glee.

"I got up to check as he is usually quite mischievous," Moore added.

Sunny was playing his newly invented game with the tennis ball for around 15 to 20 minutes, and Moore managed to catch it on camera.

Sharing Sunny's latest antics online, Moore posts videos and pictures of her beloved dog to TikTok and Instagram under the handle @always_sunny_in_didsbury.

After posting the video to TikTok last week, which has over 18,000 views so far, others shared their reactions to Sunny's game.

"That is so pure," wrote one TikTok user, while others were quick to share a smiling face with hearts emoji in response.

"We also caught Sunny playing the same game on the stairs outside into the garden at my parent's house the next day," Moore explained to Newsweek.

Sunny's owner loves sharing her pet's adventures, with Moore adding: "I share videos because he makes me laugh, and I'm probably secretly—or not so secretly—a crazy dog parent. Me and my partner Neil thought it would be nice to share his journey as we have known him since he was just a day old, so he is very special to us."

Dogs don't always do well with stairs, however, like the puppy who melted hearts learning how to use the stairs, or the scared rescue dog who had to learn how stairs worked after years being trapped in a cage. By contrast, a French Bulldog delighted the internet over the summer with her excited reaction to stairs as she acted like a "wind up toy."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 29
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 29
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC