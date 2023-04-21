Owners Praised for How They Made Dog 'Feel Safe' on Delayed 13-Hour Flight

A video of a woman and her West Highland terrier braving a delayed 13-hour flight between Lisbon and New York has delighted viewers online with over 125,000 views.

In the video, Miruna filmed her Westie Sami chilling in a dog bag on the flight. The overlaid text reads: "Getting ready for a 13 hour long flight, but I'm ok as long as I've got my humans with me."

Miruna, 35, is originally from Romania and lives in Portugal, working as a content creator. "I started our Instagram @WestieVibes to share my day-to-day life with my Westie dog, Sami," she told Newsweek, "but then our community grew, so I started a YouTube channel where I create educational videos about Westie dogs. I want to share what I'm learning about having a Westie terrier, and hopefully help other dog parents give their puppies the best possible life!"

Photo of Sami the Westie waiting patiently on board the flight. The dog and his owner braved a 13-hour trip, with the video going viral.

Some airlines allow pets as well as service animals in the cabin, while others require pets to be put in the hold. The Federal Aviation Administration suggests calling the airline before you book your flight to make sure you can take your pet on board with you.

"Sami is a certified dog traveler!" said Miruna. "He has been with us on road trips through Europe. We took him everywhere in Portugal, Spain and France, and we even went sailing in the Mediterranean, in the Greek islands, for three months last year.

"Sami is my first dog. Before I got him, it was my dream to be able to take my dog with me everywhere. This is why I chose a small breed, so I'd be able to fly with him in the cabin," Miruna added. "I started training him from an early age, so that he'd feel comfortable in the car or in his carrier bag, on the plane.

"He had his first flight when he was 7 months old and he behaved so well, he slept through the whole flight! He was always a good traveler, and everyone we meet on the plane is amazed at how well behaved he is," Miruna said.

Photo of Sami relaxing mid-flight. The West Highland terrier has been trained since a young age to be a good traveler, his owner told Newsweek.

Wendy Diamond, chief pet officer at Animal Fair Media, told Newsweek about travelling with your dog. She said that one of the most important things you can do is choose the right carrier for you and your dog: "Make sure your dog's carrier is the right size for them and meets airline regulations. You don't want your pup feeling cramped or getting kicked off the flight because of an oversized carrier."

To make your life easier, take treats, Diamond added, "and a non-noisy, non-destructible chew toy to keep them calm and occupied during the flight. Just be careful not to overdo it, unless you want to deal with a hyperactive dog bouncing around the cabin."

Another way of dealing with a hyperactive dog is to give them a good workout before the flight, "so they're nice and tired for the journey. This can help them sleep through the flight and avoid any mid-air zoomies," said Diamond.

"Bring a blanket," she added. "A cozy blanket can help your dog feel more at home in their carrier and also serve as a handy cleanup tool in case of any accidents. Just make sure to choose a washable one, unless you want your fellow passengers to smell your dog's scent for the rest of the flight."

And don't forget poop bags, Diamond added. "Just like on a walk around the block, accidents can happen, and you'll want to be prepared. Make sure to bring plenty of poop bags for the trip and dispose of them properly when you land. After all, you don't want to leave a stinky surprise for the next passengers!"

One user wrote: "Poor baby. It's very frustrating when things go wrong and we have delays or xld [canceled] flight. Great thing u could handle it with ur humans."

Another posted: "I'd love to sit near this little sweetie!" while a third commented: "Bravo dear Sami!!!"

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.