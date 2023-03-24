Westie Adorably Tells Dog Mom She's Late for Walk: 'Trying to Be Polite'

A dog named Sami has left the internet in stitches after a video of him trying to politely tell his mom she was late for his daily walk went viral on social media.

In the video shared on TikTok this month by the dog's owner, under the username Sami_westievibes, the "polite but insistent" westie can be seen quietly growling at his owner while gently patting her leg, reminding her that she's late for their walk.

The hilarious post comes with a caption that says: "When it's 5 minutes past your walk time and you're trying to be polite about it." Followed by: "Excuse me, remember me? Your dog? Who needs to pee? Like now?"

According to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), walking keeps dogs healthy mentally and physically, and it should be part of their daily routine.

The website says: "Most dogs need at least 1-2 walks per day (unless otherwise specified by your vet). A brisk walk is a great opportunity for your dog to burn off extra energy, and a slow, meandering walk – where you let your dog sniff and explore for as long as they want – is great for their mental health."

Another activity that should be part of your pet's daily routine is training, which is great for dogs because it helps keep their mind active, reinforces commands, prevents boredom, and is a great way for you to bond with them.

Other great physical activities that keep your dog healthy include swimming, running, hiking and doing dog yoga.

The video quickly gained popularity and so far has received more than 1.4 million views and 270,000 likes.

One user, Mekela, commented: "Take me out now... respectfully." And Ashakee said: "He was like 'ok maybe the growl was too harsh." Gir added: "You're right I did overreact a bit."

LunaTheDoggie wrote: "What a distinguished gentleman." And Ali_Adams said: "Sami, the most polite but insistent dog in the world."

Another user, Kelly Lucero, commented: "It's a westie thing, my sweet Gary would paw me to death lol. I miss him." And _Amber_ said: "The gentle nudge, but definitely a 2 mins warning!" Palu added: "She's like hello hello."

Estherhuh wrote: "Omg gentle tap while holding back frustration." And Robertitotalkingdog said: "I love the gentle paw reminder." Magalie added: "When I [am] late with my dog's walk, he is going to a window and barking. A lot. Constantly until we go outside."

Newsweek reached out to Sami_westievibes via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.