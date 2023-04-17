Owner's Way of Hiding Cat for Landlord Inspection Leaves Internet Laughing

A pet owner hiding his cat in his car during a landlord's inspection has had the internet in hysterics.

In a clip shared by TikToker Jeremiah Carter (@koda_thekitten) on March 17, orange cat Koda can be seen chilling on the center console of his owner's car. He happily chows down on a bowl of cat food, while Carter hangs out next to him in the driver's seat.

"Just Koda and I sitting in the car eating some lunch because our landlord is doing an inspection and I 'have no pets,'" Carter wrote alongside the footage. "I ain't paying that fee."

Fellow renters applauded the poster's hiding spot, with the video receiving more than 240,000 views and almost 40,000 likes.

It's Tough to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, roughly 25 percent of U.S. households own a cat.

However, research conducted by community safety website Safewise found that pet-friendly apartments are hard to come by. Although 71 million American households own a pet, there are only around 50,000 pet-friendly rentals across the country.

According to rental tech company TenantCloud, the top reason landlords avoid pet owners is potential property damage. Whether scratching the furniture or leaving questionable stains, animals can mean more wear and tear on a property.

Koda lives with Carter and his partner as well as his kitten brother Meeko, in Phoenix, Arizona. The foursome have recently moved into a new house, but in March still lived in a studio apartment. Unfortunately, the landlord did not allow pets.

Half-tabby and half-Maine Coon Koda was adopted from a local shelter. He's an indoor-only cat as he has an allergy. Carter said the Phoenix air also dries out his paws.

Luckily, it wasn't difficult to get Koda out of the apartment and into the car.

"He's very chill and goes with the flow," Carter told Newsweek. "I was working on my laptop remotely and he was just eating some hard food and a couple of treats while we passed the time."

While Carter and Koda hung out in the front, 4-month-old Meeko napped in the back of the car. Now they've moved into their new place, Carter and his partner don't have to worry about the landlord finding their fur babies.

'Don't Be Suspicious'

Pet owners have related to Carter's struggle, with user glooyie writing: "You gotta do what you gotta do."

"Well played," agreed CatsAndFur.

"[Koda] knows the drill, 'don't be suspicious,'" joked Zeronichebaby.

Many shared their own hilarious attempts to hide their animals from landlords during inspections.

"I once sat in a graveyard with a cat in a carrier because the landlord was coming over," said cj5it.

"Did this for a year. Cat was in a recycle bag when going past the security cameras," commented user9695103513435.

"One time my landlord showed up unexpected and I just threw a blanket over my sleeping senior dog," said Tiffany deCastro.

"Luckily for me, all my 4 kitties hide under the bed whenever a stranger comes over so I'm all good there," wrote xbbysatanx.

"I had four gray/tortie cats in a one-bedroom. Paid pet rent for one because they all looked alike," said Out On Discovery.

Jaredholland145 commented: "Honey, as a landlord, I PREFERRED tenants with cats. Most of the time—the best tenants & I got to visit with the kitties & give them toys!"

