Paparazzi Put Prince Harry and Meghan's Lives 'at Risk'

Paparazzi photographers' "reckless behavior" in pursuit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have had "potential deadly consequences," a guest on their Netflix documentary told Newsweek.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said they were followed for two hours after leaving the Women of Vision Awards gala, at Ziegfeld Ballroom, in New York City, on Tuesday.

Christopher Bouzy, the founder of data analysis firm Bot Sentinel and social network Spoutible, came out in support of the couple's account of a "near catastrophic" chase after the NYPD appeared to downplay its severity.

He also called for reform in how the media treats public figures more widely, citing the echoes of the death of Princess Diana in a 1997 Paris car crash while fleeing paparazzi.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose on the red carpet at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York, on December 6, 2022. Meghan and Harry were followed by paparazzi after a separate awards ceremony in New York City, on May 16, 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala

"I strongly condemn the reckless behavior of the paparazzi who chased Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York City," Bouzy told Newsweek. "This dangerous incident not only put the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at risk but also endangered countless innocent bystanders and drivers in the vicinity.

"The incident echoes the tragic circumstances of Princess Diana's death, where the persistent pursuit by paparazzi contributed to her fatal car accident," he said. "This parallel is a poignant reminder of the potential deadly consequences of such reckless behavior, and reinforces the need for a change in the way media interacts with public figures."

Photos taken by the paparazzi briefly appeared on the Daily Mail website but were removed after Harry and Meghan revealed the full circumstance under which they were taken.

Meghan Markle's gold Johanna Ortiz gown turned heads at the Ms Foundation's Women of Vision Awards gala at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom, on May 16, 2023. Meghan, Harry and her mother, Doria Ragland were followed by paparazzi after leaving the venue. MEGA/GC Images

However, TMZ was still running video footage and a photo more than an hour into the saga, as Harry, Meghan, and her mother Doria Ragland sat in the back of a taxi.

Historian Tessa Dunlop, author of the acclaimed royal biography Elizabeth & Philip, told Newsweek: "That doesn't surprise me. It's a dirty game. It's about money and clicks equal money.

"It's whack-a-mole Harry," she said. "You can try fighting it but either you're going to have to wear a baseball cap and become a plumber or recognize that with your riches and fame comes a level of danger that most of us don't have. It's not right but I wonder whether it's unavoidable."

New York Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference on Wednesday that he "would find it hard to believe that there was a two-hour high-speed chase," but added that "If it's 10 minutes, a 10-minute chase is extremely dangerous in New York City."

The NYPD said in a statement the same day: "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

"Any car chase is going to be too long and is going to be a trigger for Harry who's defined his whole life around his mother's accident," Dunlop said. "It probably felt like a lifetime.

"There's a bigger question. If you are a mega-celebrity—and they are far greater than the sum of their parts those two, its a juggernaut, they almost undercut the coronation and Meghan didn't even turn up—if you are a celebrity of that level Harry can control how he tells the story but he can't control what people's interests are."

