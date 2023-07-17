Parent Making Kids From First Marriage Sleep in a 'Den' in Backyard Cheered

A parent's bizarre reason why he makes his children sleep in an outdoor den has been backed online.

The father-of-seven wrote the viral Reddit post on July 3 under the username u/Flat_History_7037. He said that he'd developed a backyard space in the home he shares with his partner, to house the three older teenagers that he had with his ex-wife. The man added that his home boasts a garden that spans nearly one acre in size.

"My wife and I have five children together and I have three children with my ex-wife," the man wrote online.

"When I bought our current house, it had four bedrooms, I later renovated the basement to add another two bedrooms. My wife and I have one room, the three teenagers had a room each, and the younger boys share the other two rooms."

"As the younger boys get older things are going to get more cramped for them and we haven't ruled out having more kids," the father added.

He wrote that he had first decided to build a den in the backyard, a project that's recently been wrapped up, around a year ago to become the older boys' bedrooms.

"[The boys] have a small shared living space that includes a kitchenette, a shared bathroom, and they each have their own rooms. It's essentially a tiny house in our yard. The boys love it, and we had a lot of fun working on the build together," the man added in the post.

His ex-wife, however, is less than pleased with the boys' new living arrangements. "She has multiple safety concerns," the man added. "She thinks they are too far away if something happens and that they will feel like they could get away with whatever as I can't monitor them well."

The Reddit user's ex-wife also said that it's unfair for the boys to walk through a yard to get from their bedrooms to the house, especially in adverse weather conditions. She has criticized her husband for 'distancing' her children from the rest of the family.

Expert Verdict: Compromise for a Solution

Family and addiction counselor John Roesch told Newsweek that the Reddit user and his ex-wife should work together towards a solution that meets everyone's needs.

"Family dilemmas can be difficult to navigate, particularly when multiple perspectives and emotions are involved. It is essential to approach the situation with empathy and a sincere desire to find a resolution that promotes fairness and family harmony," Roesch said.

"Priority No. 1 is safety, so having an open dialogue with the ex-wife and addressing her concerns is essential. Her ex-husband should assure her that the safety of the older boys is of the utmost importance and that he has taken the necessary precautions to ensure it."

"Monitoring and supervision are also valid concerns, and it is essential to strike a balance between granting autonomy and maintaining adequate supervision," Roesch added.

The counselor said that it's crucial for the pair to try to discuss how to establish rules and expectations for the boys' new living environment. "To address the issue of fairness and prioritization, it is essential to have an open and honest discussion. The Redditor should explain that the decisions made were based on the specific needs of each family unit and reassure his ex-wife that no child is being favored over another," Roesch added.

What Do the Comments Say?

Torn between the boys' love for their new space and their mom's worries, the man called upon internet users to share their opinion on the matter.

The Reddit post has been upvoted by 94 percent of the users that engaged with it, and commented on more than 2,600 times. The vast majority have praised the man for his decision to extend his children's living space outdoors.

"If it meets code you're fine. If some adverse event is forecasted, deal with it at the time. She doesn't get a say so about how you manage at your house. It's nice that you listen, but she's not in charge. Those boys are old enough to be held accountable if they mess up and until then, have your trust," one user wrote.

"It's actually a perfect way to learn how to live on your own while still having the safety net of your parents nearby if needed," another added.

