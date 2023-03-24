Parents Spot Python Found Hiding Among Toys in Children's Playroom

A homeowner in Australia made a startling discovery while looking through a child's toys one evening recently: a live snake.

Sean Cade of Australian Snake Catchers told Newsweek he was called to the property in Kenthurst, New South Wales, after receiving a call from the understandably concerned parents.

"The owner of the home spotted the snake, but being as it was at night, they thought it was a venomous red-bellied black snake," he said.

That snake is indigenous to Australia and most commonly found on the country's east coast. Their bites rarely lead to death, but their venom still packs a significant punch. Resulting symptoms include bleeding or swelling around the bite, as well as nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, sweating and some muscle pain.

The New South Wales Department of Planning and Environment says Australia is home to around 100 venomous snakes, with 12 of these reptiles thought to be capable of inflicting a wound that could lead to death. Snakes have been known to slither their way into the most unusual of places, so it's important to stay vigilant.

In the case of this particular reptile, Cade said it was relatively easy for it to find its way into the family's home.

"They live in heavily bush-landed areas," he explained. "There are some gaps in the doorways which would make it easy for a little snake like this one to enter."

But while the family initially feared that the snake they encountered was a red-bellied black snake, upon closer inspection Cade discovered that wasn't the case.

"I've been doing this for 20-plus years," he said. "With all those years of experience, I was able to easily identify the snake as a diamond python."

Though that snake is capable of biting humans and can grow up to 3 meters long, Cade found himself dealing with a reptile measuring just 40 centimeters.

"I just picked it up," he said. "Like I do with most of the snake species we deal with, including the venomous snakes."

This isn't the first time a snake has been discovered among a child's playthings. In one instance last year in Australia, a snake was seen lunging out of a toy box in terrifying footage caught on camera.

Cade offered a crucial piece of advice to those considering dealing with a snake intruder themselves. "My advice is don't approach any snake," he said. "Keep kids and pets away and call a professional."

He continued: "We have 12 of the top 20 venomous snakes on the planet in Australia, so it is very important to not put your life in danger. The vast majority of people who are bitten are trying to catch or kill snakes."

