Snake With '100 Needle-Sharp Teeth' Found Squeezing Toy Dog in Family Home

A professional snake catcher has shared a picture of a python found slithering around the bedroom of a family home in Australia.

Ryan Fuller took the snap during a routine job at a property in the town of Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

"The snake had found its way inside and into a bedroom, where it was spotted by the homeowner's son," Fuller told Newsweek.

According to a global study published in the scientific journal Nature in 2022, more than 63,000 people die every year as a result of snake bites.

However, much of that figure is a result of the uneven distribution of antivenoms, with many failing to reach those areas of the world where they are needed most.

While some 51,000 deaths were recorded in India in 2019, by contrast, just two were reported in Australia.

Coming across a snake in your bedroom might sound like the stuff of nightmares, but Fuller was keen to stress that there was little to be worried about in this particular case.

According to the snake catcher, the reptile recovered in this instance was a coastal carpet python, which is an extremely common type of snake on the Sunshine Coast.

Even so, Fuller acknowledged they are not to be messed with.

"Coastal carpet pythons are non-venomous but do have around 100 needle-sharp teeth so a bite can still be quite painful," he explained. "They only pose a danger if you harass them, otherwise, they are quite a passive snake."

There could be a sinister undertone to the picture of the snake wrapped around the dog toy though. Capable of growing up to 3 meters and "as thick as your leg" Fuller notes that while these types of python do not pose an immediate threat to humans, pets are another thing.

"Once they get to a certain size they can start seeing pets like small cats and dogs as a meal," he said. "Snake bites to animals only occur when the animal gets too close or is trying to play with them."

The photo gained traction after being shared to Facebook, with Fuller explaining that he posted the picture online because he felt it was "cute and humorous."

Though he was keen to stress there is little to worry about around snakes of this kind, Fuller did provide some advice for anyone who may end up encountering one.

"These snakes are usually very passive, so as long as you keep your distance and keep any pets away from them, they aren't bad to keep around as a mobile mouse trap," he said. "But, if you are ever worried that one might try to take a pet, call a local snake catcher for removal."