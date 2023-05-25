U.S.

Parkland Survivor David Hogg Gets the Last Laugh Over Laura Ingraham

U.S. Parkland shooting David hogg Gun Control Harvard university

David Hogg used a highlight from his educational career to get the last laugh after a years-long feud between the Parkland school shooting survivor and Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

After surviving a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine's Day 2018 that killed 17 of his peers, David Hogg launched himself into a mission to prevent such a horror from ever happening again. The then 17-year-old became a founding member of Never Again MSD and began advocating for stricter gun control. Hogg also founded the March for Our Lives for stronger prevention measures for gun violence, but he struggled to earn a college acceptance letter despite his excellent grades and SAT score because of his national fame.

Conservatives have often targeted gun control activists, criticizing stricter gun control measures and defending the right to bear arms. As the U.S. continues to battle mass shootings, the topic is often one of debate between political parties, but Ingraham dealt a low blow to Hogg in 2018, mocking the then-17-year-old on Twitter after Hogg shared his frustrations about his top college picks (UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara and UC Irvine) rejecting him in a TMZ interview. Ingraham later issued an apology to Hogg on Twitter.

Parkland David Hogg Gets Last Laugh LauraIngraham
Gun control activist David Hogg folds a US flag after joining demonstrators outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on August 1, 2022. Hogg, a Parkland school shooting survivor, graduated from Harvard University and used his success to make a jab at Fox News host Laura Ingraham. Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty

Five years later, Hogg graduated from the prestigious Harvard University and used his success to gloat in a tweet and video directed at Ingraham on Thursday afternoon.

"Hey @IngrahamAngle you can send my graduation present to: http://Marchforourlives.com/donate," Hogg tweeted along with a picture of him in a cap and gown holding a Harvard University diploma.

Newsweek reached out to March for Our Lives by email for comment.

Hogg followed up the tweet by sharing a short video of him acknowledging those who aided him in his journey.

"I would personally like to take a moment to those who got me here: Laura Ingraham, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the haters, and those who actually loved me, like my parents, my sister and all of those along the way who believed in me even when I didn't believe in myself," Hogg said.

It isn't Hogg's first jab at Ingraham. After she teased him on Twitter about his college acceptance rate, Hogg shared a list of 12 companies advertising on Ingraham's show on Fox News. Hogg's massive online following proved influential, and Ingraham quickly lost high-profile advertisers like Nestle, Johnson & Johnson, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Joseph A. Bank and e-commerce company Wayfair.

Ingraham issued the apology to Hogg after the companies canceled their advertisements with Fox News, but Hogg did not accept it.

Newsweek reached out to a spokesperson for Fox News by email for comment.

