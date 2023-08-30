'Unexpected' View of Passenger's Bare Foot on Plane Shocks Internet

A video of a plane passenger's unusual looking bare foot has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted on August 20 by TikToker MG (@reverseosmosis369) and had 7.4 million views at the time of writing.

The footage zooms in on the passenger's bare foot, which was placed on the footrest of a plane seat. The foot appears to have a deformed looking toe and some patches of hair growth. A caption shared with the post simply reads: "Let it happen."

If you're feeling disturbed by the footage in the viral clip, you're not alone.

A stock image of bare feet on a plane resting against the back of a tray table. A video of a passenger's hairy bare foot on a plane has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

In a June 2023 survey, conducted on behalf of the travel booking website Kayak, in collaboration with AYTM (Ask Your Target Market) and Brandwatch's Consumer Research Platform, 80 percent of travelers agreed that "any footwear is better than no footwear" on a plane.

The survey asked 1,000 plane passengers aged 18 and over in the U.S. and Canada about how to behave when flying and there was plenty to be said about feet when it comes to air travel.

According to the survey, you are allowed to wear open-toed shoes on a flight, such as flip flops and slippers. But are "not allowed to take off your shoes," because 56 percent of travelers believe "there's a difference between a plane and a beach."

Those surveyed also said you are "not allowed to take off your socks" because 76 percent of travelers "prefer their vision free of toes."

Several TikTok users were both disgusted and in stitches over the viral clip.

Alfonso Castro Jr860 said "put it away," and Tj agreed, writing: "Put those grippers AWAY!!"

User @spviider said: "Having those out is brave," while Jay Em simply wrote: "Unexpected item in bagging area."

Hannah noted: "Ok to be fair, it's probably so uncomfortable to wear shoes but man... bring some slippers or something. NO ONE should be dogs out on a plane."

GreenCrib6 said: "Nah but why he letting it air out like that."

I_LIVE_GENESIS noted: "Looks like a mermaids tail," while Christian said: "It has its own hair-do."

JoAnn Fien said: "I was so focused on the hair that I nearly missed the twins."

BB_Beller noted: "We can't separate the twins, they share a tuft of hair."

Kyle and Hound Dogs simply wrote: "Double dew claw."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.