Travel

Disgust as Passenger Feels Something 'Cold' on Their Leg During Flight

By
Travel Travel Plane Passenger TikTok

A woman on a plane was disgusted to discover that the "tickle" she felt on her leg during her flight was actually the feet of the passenger behind her.

The moment was captured by 24-year-old TikTok user Tivona (@teatinz) in a viral video on June 24 that has received 26.7 million views already.

The clip begins with a woman looking into the camera in shock, with her mouth wide open. A message overlaid on the video reads: "I felt something tickle my leg." The passenger then moves her knees to the side, which reveals a person's bare foot poking out from under her seat.

View of passenger's legs on plane.
A stock image showing the legs of a passenger on a plane. A video has gone viral of a woman on a flight who was shocked to find the "tickle" she felt on her leg was the feet of the passenger behind her. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest incident comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally is now at nearly 85 percent of January 2019 levels, according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

More than 2.7 million passengers were reported to have passed through a U.S. Transport Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint on June 22, according to the latest figures from the authority. Overall traveler numbers were projected to reach 4 billion in 2024 in a March 2022 report from the IATA, amounting to 103 percent of the total numbers reported in 2019.

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads, "They were cold," as the woman is seen holding her hand to her mouth. In a later comment, the poster wrote: "The worst part is I saw him later wearing SNEAKERS so he took off his shoes AND socks."

The footage then shows the space between her feet and the footrest on the seat in front of her. "Do you know how far you have to reach your feet to TOUCH the person in front of you!!????" another note across the video reads as the clip ends.

In a caption shared with the post, the woman wrote that "no way people actually do this I'm flabbergasted."

@teatinz

no way people actually do this im flabbergasted

♬ drama effect background - Not Me

Several TikTok users were equally horrified by the latest clip. Damon VanNess wrote, "Comfortable as hell," to which the original poster replied, "too damn comfortable lmao [laughing my a** off]."

In a comment that received 59,400 likes, user katrinaishabel posted: "Nah I would stop the flight." The original poster replied, "emergency landing lmao."

In a comment that received 93,000 likes, Nick commented, "Nah, you gotta spill some water, hot tea, something," as one passenger recently did on another flight. The original poster replied: "I like this idea."

User it's I'mani commented: "You gotta sue for emotional distress babes." The original poster replied: "I keep getting flashbacks."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related story or dilemma to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com with some details, and your story could be featured in Newsweek.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC