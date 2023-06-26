Disgust as Passenger Feels Something 'Cold' on Their Leg During Flight

A woman on a plane was disgusted to discover that the "tickle" she felt on her leg during her flight was actually the feet of the passenger behind her.

The moment was captured by 24-year-old TikTok user Tivona (@teatinz) in a viral video on June 24 that has received 26.7 million views already.

The clip begins with a woman looking into the camera in shock, with her mouth wide open. A message overlaid on the video reads: "I felt something tickle my leg." The passenger then moves her knees to the side, which reveals a person's bare foot poking out from under her seat.

A stock image showing the legs of a passenger on a plane. A video has gone viral of a woman on a flight who was shocked to find the "tickle" she felt on her leg was the feet of the passenger behind her. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The latest incident comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally is now at nearly 85 percent of January 2019 levels, according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

More than 2.7 million passengers were reported to have passed through a U.S. Transport Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint on June 22, according to the latest figures from the authority. Overall traveler numbers were projected to reach 4 billion in 2024 in a March 2022 report from the IATA, amounting to 103 percent of the total numbers reported in 2019.

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads, "They were cold," as the woman is seen holding her hand to her mouth. In a later comment, the poster wrote: "The worst part is I saw him later wearing SNEAKERS so he took off his shoes AND socks."

The footage then shows the space between her feet and the footrest on the seat in front of her. "Do you know how far you have to reach your feet to TOUCH the person in front of you!!????" another note across the video reads as the clip ends.

In a caption shared with the post, the woman wrote that "no way people actually do this I'm flabbergasted."

Several TikTok users were equally horrified by the latest clip. Damon VanNess wrote, "Comfortable as hell," to which the original poster replied, "too damn comfortable lmao [laughing my a** off]."

In a comment that received 59,400 likes, user katrinaishabel posted: "Nah I would stop the flight." The original poster replied, "emergency landing lmao."

In a comment that received 93,000 likes, Nick commented, "Nah, you gotta spill some water, hot tea, something," as one passenger recently did on another flight. The original poster replied: "I like this idea."

User it's I'mani commented: "You gotta sue for emotional distress babes." The original poster replied: "I keep getting flashbacks."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

