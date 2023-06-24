Passenger Goes Viral for Chat Request to 'Flight Crush' From Seat TV

Most people pass the time on long-haul flights by either watching multiple films and shows, reading, listening to music or just sleeping. But how about sending chat invites to random people?

Well, one passenger did just that—initiating a conversation with a "random" passenger using the airline's in-flight messaging system.

The moment was captured in a viral video posted by @livvharperrr, a TikTok user based in Australia. The clip had 3.9 million views at the time of writing.

According to later comments by the poster, this happened on "a full day of flying" on "three different planes" across several flights, including with Qantas and Emirates.

The latest incident comes as air travel returns to pre-pandemic levels. Total passenger traffic globally is "now at 84.2 percent of January 2019 levels," according to a March 2023 report by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

A March 2022 IATA report said overall traveler numbers are projected to grow to 4 billion in 2024, which amounts to 103 percent of the total reported in 2019.

The in-flight entertainment and connectivity market size was valued at $5.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $12.37 billion by 2030, according to a report by Verified Market Research, a global research and consulting firm.

A message overlaid on the latest viral clip reads: "Everyone watching movies on a 24 hour flight..." as the camera showed the television screens of some seats that appeared to be playing films or shows.

"Vs me sending random seat numbers a chat request," the message continues, as the footage shows a "seat chat" screen featuring a number/letter keypad.

A hand is seen typing "50D" on the keypad, after which a message on the television screen on the plane says: "Your invitation has been sent to 50D."

According to the message, the passenger won't receive the invitation if they haven't activated the "seat chat" function.

A caption shared with the post says: "The wait is thrilling."

The latest viral video has amused users on TikTok.

User Almond Milk asked: "Did they accept?" and the original poster replied: "Still waiting."

Drew Bali wrote: "Damn imma try it with my flight crush," to which the original poster replied: "I DID."

User Mel & Mia said: "Omg I want to random chat that looks like fun," and the original poster replied: "It was."

User Tininha agreed, saying: "This would be so fun and the original poster said: "It is."

User @eme..r.y wrote: "Someone should do this to someone they think is cute, get their number and spend the trip together."

User noc said: "hold on. like a pen pal? sign me up!"

