Passenger's Way of Making Himself 'Comfortable' on Flight Sparks Debate

A video of a woman on a plane "hating" a fellow-passenger for reclining his seat on a plane has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip was posted by TikTok user LorenH (@by.loren) and had over 712,000 views at the time of writing. The footage shows the woman seated on a plane, with the seat of the passenger in front pushed back into her space. She is seen raising her eyebrows and rolling her eyes at one point before the clip ends.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "Me hating on people who push their seats back on a plane bc [because] I actually respect people's space and would never do it."

A caption shared with the post reads: "Idk [I don't know] what's worse—this or a bare foot through the hand rest."

Apart from the inconvenience and annoyance, not having enough personal space on a plane can have an impact on health, noted a January 2019 study in the International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics.

The study, which involved adult Spanish plane passengers, said: "The increase of economy class airline seats is necessary because immobility on airplane flights can develop different pathologies, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism known as economy class syndrome.

"The increase in size (body mass and stature) and changing proportions of the human body over the past few decades should be considered in the ergonomic design of economy class airline seats," it said.

The results of the study reported "a minimum legroom between 68.1 and 70.1 cm, and seat width between 50.2 and 52.3 cm."

The study advised "an international law should regulate a minimum SP [seat pitch—the distance between two rows of seats], LR [leg room] and SW [seat width] for commercial airplanes."

The TikTok clip has sparked debate among users, with many sympathizing with the original poster.

Marisa said: "Totally agree with u..."

User ella said: "i completely understand that people are allowed to do this BUT it ignites such a rage in me."

Chelsie Donoghue questioned: "Why do planes even have these options?"

Princess Sarah Kennedy noted: "If [you're] sleeping, sure! But I always get stuck behind the person who does it the whole flight, watches movies & doesn't bring it up when meals are served."

Others defended the passenger who had their seat reclined.

Sherry wrote: "People who complain about people reclining on long haul flights need to just never fly again…they recline for a reason."

User miguelwitson noted: "Don't you recline your seat too? it's inevitable in a medium/long haul flight, it's a domino effect. But I'll ask to move forward when having a meal."

Alice Diver said: "For the price of plane tickets if I want to put my seat back I will.. just do the same. Or buy better tickets."

User Joanna. suggested: "what if everybody does it so then everyone would have the same space equally & be comfortable at the same time!!"

