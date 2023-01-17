Passenger Tries to Bring 84 mm Caliber Weapon on Plane In their Suitcase

Texas airport officials found an undeclared 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

In a now-viral tweet from Monday, TSA officers at San Antonio International Airport said they found the weapon that day.

The TSA Southwest post added: "It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons."

In the photo, a large weapon could be seen resting in a case alongside two olive green bags.

While the TSA did not mention what model the weapon was, NBC5 and other media outlets described it as appearing to be a shoulder-fired Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle.

The Swedish-made weapon matches the 84 mm caliber description and has been used on the battlefield against vehicles.

According to the TSA, officers had confiscated 6,301 firearms, 88 percent of which were loaded, as of December 16, 2022.

This number surpasses the previous record of 5,972 firearms detected in 2021.

Today @TSA officers @SATairport discovered this 84 mm caliber weapon in checked luggage. It was undeclared, as required when traveling with firearms or weapons. Here's info about traveling with firearm. https://t.co/FjDYDrQV0E #Monday #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/ax5sqxHNYX — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) January 16, 2023

The TSA said: "Firearms are never allowed in carry-on bags at any TSA security checkpoint, even if a passenger has a concealed weapon permit. In order to reduce the threat of firearms at checkpoints, TSA has increased the maximum civil penalty for a firearms violation to $14,950."

According to the TSA, passengers may transport unloaded firearms in a locked hard-sided container as checked baggage only.

Passengers must declare the firearm and/ or ammunition to the airline when checking a bag at the ticket counter and the container must completely secure the weapon from being accessed.

The TSA added: "Locked cases that can be easily opened are not permitted. Be aware that the container the firearm was in when purchased may not adequately secure the firearm when it is transported in checked baggage."

Newsweek has contacted the TSA for comment.

In 2022, the TSA revealed the 10 oddest things found inside airport luggage in 2021.

In a video posted to the TSA's Twitter account, the agency counted down to the strangest item, accompanied by humorous quips, in an effort to remind passengers of the things they can and cannot bring with them when traveling through U.S. security checkpoints.

Its oddest items list for 2021 is as follows:

1. A chainsaw, found at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

2. A wine bottle holder made to look like several revolvers, found at Sacramento International Airport.

3. An "assortment" of fireworks, found at Syracuse Hancock International Airport.

4. A "well-worn, heavy-duty" machete, found at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

5. Bear spray, found at Destin-Fort-Walton Beach Airport.

6. A "well-worn, heavy-duty" cleaver, found at Harrisburg International Airport.

7. A firearm concealed in a belt buckle, found at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

8. Crystal meth hidden in a breakfast burrito, found at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston.

9. A long-barreled antique revolver, found at Newark Liberty International Airport.

10. Bullets in a deodorant stick, found at Atlantic City International Airport.