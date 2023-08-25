Passenger's Way of Upgrading Middle Plane Seat Splits Views: 'Embarrassing'

Stuck in a middle seat on a plane and desperate for some privacy and sleep? One woman managed to give her middle seat a "total upgrade" using a unique travel hack shared in a viral video on TikTok.

The clip was posted on July 11 by user @anniesright and had 27 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "When you got the middle seat for a 13-hour plane ride."

The footage shows a woman in a plane seat wearing what appears to be an eye mask around her forehead. She is seen blowing air into a device, which later appears to be an inflatable travel pillow. The contraption has an unconventional design, with a hollow bucket style shape and a large hole at the top as well as on each side.

A stock image of passengers sleeping on a plane. A video of a woman's hack for getting some rest when you're stuck in a middle seat on a 13 hour flight has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

As unusual as it may look, the inflatable pillow would be handy for many passengers, with 48 percent of Americans having reported that they "generally cannot sleep on planes," according to a 2014 survey from Expedia, the travel booking website.

Less than a fifth (15 percent) of those surveyed were reported to "always or sometimes" use medication or alcohol to help them sleep on a plane, while 80 percent "never" do, the survey found.

There are other measures you can take to help you sleep comfortably even in economy seats.

Certified private pilot and aviation expert Sean Walsh told Newsweek in June that choosing the right seat is the most important part when it comes to sleeping and resting comfortably in coach.

@anniesright i wasnt sure if id like it and omg SO worth it! Total upgrade. (Linked it in the tiktok shop but they dont sponsor me or anything) ♬ BRENT MORGAN What Dreams Are Made Of - Brent Morgan

"Window seats are often the best for the majority of people because you can lean against the window and sleep, whilst having more control over the window shade," he explained.

Walsh added: "You could also opt for the back seats in economy as this area tends to have less traffic. You might have an easier time falling asleep here where it's quieter, and there's ample room for you to get comfortable."

The footage in the latest viral clip shows a view from the inside of the pillow, with the woman's face planted over the top hole and hands placed through the side holes.

A caption shared with the post reads: "i wasn't sure if i'd like it and omg [oh my god] SO worth it! Total upgrade."

The brand name of the device isn't confirmed in the latest post. But a pillow with a very similar design appears to be offered by Woollip, which was apparently "inspired by massage chairs" and "designed with physiotherapists," according to the company's website.

'Game Changer'

The latest viral clip has sparked debate among users on TikTok, with several praising the travel pillow.

User mr.mrs.beerescue said: "I use this and it's a game changer."

User teal.z said: "I use that and prop my phone or kindle inside, throw some headphones on, peaaaced out."

User @.simply.mallory wrote: "As someone who has a weird thing with people seeing my face while I'm sleeping. This would be amazing."

The original poster replied: "I wasn't gonna say it but that's [a] huge reason I got it too."

Purplereign wrote: "Anytime i fall asleep on a plane my mouth ends up GAPING open. I need this thing."

The original poster replied: "Yeah ppl [people] keep saying this is embarrassing but what's more embarrassing is being caught with your mouth open just knocked out."

'My Back Would Be Hurting'

Others were not as convinced, with some saying it looks like the device could be painful.

User bag of salad said "my back would be HURTING," and user Lol agreed, asking "Wouldn't this hurt your spine?"

The original poster replied: "I usually put my head on the tray table so here I'm at least higher up a little."

Rochelle ll OR wedding tog noted: "This would hurt my neck."

User jacob said: "i used one of these on a 16-hour flight they feel great for an hour but then ur neck just hurts."

Quinn noted: "yeah I have social anxiety I would be too embarrassed to use it."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a travel-related video or story to share? Let us know via life@newsweek.com and your story could be featured on Newsweek.