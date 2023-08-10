Sports

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Shares Photo With Daughter at Taylor Swift Concert

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, delighted in sharing some happy news from the family when she shared a snap of her 12-year-old daughter Mia Randall beaming with delight before a Taylor Swift concert, on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She has seen her fair share of drama when it comes to her family in recent months, whether it is her quarterback son helping the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl title or her influencer son Jackson courting negative headlines following an incident at a bar.

But, dressed in a blue t-shirt and pink shorts with a pink cowboy hat to finish the look, Mia is full of smiles as she poses for the pic with Swift's stage in the background at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Randi captioned the post: "I love this smile. 💕 #TaylorSwift #taylorswiftconcert"

There was a huge response to the post which has been viewed nearly 19,000 times.

One person gushed in reply to the post: "Too cute...and so is her mama!"

While another added: "Gonna be beautiful like her mama!"

A third wrote: "So precious❤️"

Randi Mahomes
Randi Martin (R), the mother of Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, poses for a photo with daughter Mia in 2021. Randi and Mia went viral on social after the pair shared a pic at a Taylor Swift Eras tour. Getty Images

Another smiling is probably Taylor Swift herself as she has seen her personal fortune catapult closer to $1 billion in the past few months, thanks to the successful The Eras Tour.

Swift, 33, has extended her sold-out stadium tour from 52 to 146 shows across five continents as fans can't get enough of the Midnights singer.

Forbes magazine has updated its estimation of Swift's worth to $740 million up from its estimate in April this year of $570 million. That's a huge jump in value, which includes revenue from music sales, tour revenue, property portfolio, acting fees, songwriting royalties, merchandise and brand deals.

Thanks to the added shows extending the tour until August 2024, it is estimated The Eras Tour will make $1.4 billion in ticket sales and merchandising. It had originally been estimated to earn $590 million before the new dates were added, according to concert data tracker site Pollstar.

If the numbers are right, Swift will overtake Sir Elton John for the top spot in concert earners after his retirement tour, Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, made $910.4 million.

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about Patrick Mahomes or Taylor Swift? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC