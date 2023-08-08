Taylor Swift Eras Tour: How to Get Tickets Without Verified Fan Access Code

Taylor Swift fans have another opportunity to see the blockbuster artist in concert, but they'll likely have to navigate Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system to do it.

On Thursday, Swift announced that she was extending The Eras Tour to play 15 additional shows in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto in the fall of 2024. The announcement brought joy and hope to fans who were unable to see Swift in concert during the 2023 leg of her tour.

In addition to providing fans with another chance to see Swift, the concerts are expected to bring a sizable boost to local economies. Sales begin on August 9, and fans are already taking steps to ensure they'll be able to snag one of the highly coveted tickets.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" Swift posted on Instagram on Thursday. "Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."

Taylor Swift performs onstage in Denver, Colorado, on July 14, 2023. Swift recently announced 15 additional concert dates for The Eras Tour to take place in the fall of 2024. Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty for TAS Rights Management

Fans are likely to be scrambling for tickets considering the madness that ensued when Swift announced her 2023 Eras Tour in November 2022. At that time, a historic rush of fans bolted to purchase pre-sale tickets, which led to hours-long waits and website crashes on the Ticketmaster site.

Two days later, Ticketmaster canceled the general sale because excessive demand had already outpaced ticket supply, leading to lots of frustration from fans who were unable to secure a ticket.

Now, Ticketmaster is taking additional steps to ensure that fans are the ones purchasing the Swift tickets and not scalpers or bots. On August 3, Ticketmaster released details about its Verified Fan system, which will vet ticket buyers for the 2024 leg of The Eras Tour.

How do I buy a Taylor Swift Eras Tour ticket?

The best course of action for fans hoping to see Swift live is to register for a Verified Fan code on Ticketmaster's website. Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system works to vet ticket buyers and ensure tickets are sold to true fans rather than bots or scalpers. Verified Fan registration for Swift's concerts opened Thursday and will remain open through Saturday. It does not matter which day a fan registers for the code, only that they register before the window closes.

After registering, fans will receive confirmation if they have access to the Verified Fan Onsale by August 8. Fans who were not granted a code will be placed on a waitlist. Those fans "may receive an access code at a later date if tickets remain," according to the Ticketmaster site.

Those who received a code can join the ticket sale queue from August 9 to August 11.

Does being a Verified Fan ensure a ticket?

Demand for the concerts is again expected to exceed ticket supply. Not every fan will be verified, nor will every verified fan secure a ticket. The chance of acquiring a Swift ticket without becoming a Verified Fan upon registration is low but still possible.

Other ways to snag a Taylor Swift ticket

In the past, certain fans had early access to Swift tickets through an exclusive Capital One opportunity. In November, Capital One offered cardholders the opportunity to access an exclusive premium allocation of presale tickets while supplies lasted. However, Capital One has not publicly announced if a similar option would be available for Swift's 2024 dates.

All hope is not lost even if a fan fails to secure a ticket through Ticketmaster. There will likely be resale options after tickets have sold, but these prices are typically exorbitant.

Shortly after the Ticketmaster site crash during the November 2022 sale, CBS News reported that resale tickets were being sold for as much as 10 times the cost of the original tickets. Ticket resale company Vivid Seats was selling prime tickets priced at more than $8,000. Stubhub, another ticket resale company, had tickets listed for as much as $6,300.

Swift's concerts during The Eras Tour have attracted millions of fans, and the extended tour is expected to be just as popular. Swift set the record for the most tickets sold by an artist in a single day when her fans grabbed 2.4 million tickets on the first day of presales, SheThePeople reported. Swift also surpassed Madonna's Sticky & Sweet Tour as the highest-grossing tour in history by a female artist, according to The Arizona Republic.

Swift opened her 2023 tour at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. She is ending the 2023 leg of the tour on August 9 in Los Angeles, the same day that ticket sales for her extended tour go live on Ticketmaster.