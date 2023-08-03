Taylor Swift is extending The Eras Tour to play 15 additional shows across four cities in North America, and registration for what will likely be sold-out tickets is now open for verified fans.

"Turns out it's NOT the end of an era Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams!" Swift posted on Instagram on Thursday. "Verified fan registration for all shows is open now - visit TaylorSwift.com for more information."

Fans looking to get tickets can do so through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan system, which tries to help dedicated fans get access to highly anticipated pre-sales over buyers who are trying to resell concert tickets at a higher value. The program vets fans before they buy tickets in an effort to block bots and scalpers through a registration and verification process.

Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Swifties can register as a Verified Fan by creating a Ticketmaster account, where a registration page is available for "The Eras Tour." After selecting your preferred show of the tour and providing your contact information, Ticketmaster will verify each request and review an account and send an email confirming the request was received.

Those who are approved, will get an access code via text that can be applied once the Verified Fan pre-sale begins and cannot be share or sold. Although the program is meant to increase the odds for fans against scalpers, not every Verified Fan is guaranteed to get tickets.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.