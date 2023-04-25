Patrick Mahomes' Wife 'Real Life Barbie' in New Wedding Pics

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has been hailed as a "real life Barbie" after she posted a photo of the couple at a friend's wedding celebrations.

The former professional women's soccer player was dressed in pink and drew comparisons with the much-loved doll, who will be immortilized on the big screen by Margot Robbie this summer.

Matthews Mahomes posted a photo her and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Instagram as the NFL offseason continues to give them more time to enjoy a social life and time with friends and family.

Brittany Matthews Mahomes smiles on the sidelines prior to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 12, 2020. Matthews Mahomes has been hailed as a "real life Barbie" after she posted a photo from a friend's wedding celebrations on Instagram. Getty Images

The fitness entrepreneur captioned the snap with: "Professional wedding goers at this point."

In contrast to the indifference to the couple on social media in posts over the past couple of weeks, this time Matthews Mahomes was hailed for her outfit with many praising the 27 year old.

With pink to the fore, one Instagram user exclaimed in the comments: "Real life barbie!!!!"

Another simply added: "You look beautiful Brittany."

A third thought that the pair were hitting all the right notes, commenting: "Absolutely gorgeous couple!!"

A different Instagram user joked about the number of weddings and social engagements the couple had been attending recently, saying that the pair of them dressed up to-the-nines was "like groundhog you keep getting married over and over."

Brittany Matthews Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right, attend the 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago on February 15, 2020. Getty Images

Unlike a previous occasion, the Chiefs QB was not taken to task for dressing down while his wife sparkled in a stunning outfit.

Mahomes, who helped lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February, posed next to Matthews Mahomes for another pic that she shared on Instagram, with the former women's soccer star wearing a blue wrap dress while the Kansas quarterback wore a pair of ripped jeans.

While many praised Matthews Mahomes for her stunning dress, there were just as many who took aim at her husband, with one commenting: "Brit u always look so sharp and pretty and have awesome fashion sense. BUT those ripped jeans next to you!? Like OMG always ripped jeans! My man needs to make it look sharp and have clean looks when standing next to u just saying!!"

Another agreed with the sentiment, adding: "She looks stunning. He looks like he should be in HS dressed like that. Dude you have millions of dollar dress like an adult."

A third Instagram user questioned Mahomes, asking: "Do you not own a pair [of] nice slacks???"

