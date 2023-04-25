Sports

Patrick Mahomes' Wife 'Real Life Barbie' in New Wedding Pics

By
Sports Patrick Mahomes Barbie Wedding Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, has been hailed as a "real life Barbie" after she posted a photo of the couple at a friend's wedding celebrations.

The former professional women's soccer player was dressed in pink and drew comparisons with the much-loved doll, who will be immortilized on the big screen by Margot Robbie this summer.

Matthews Mahomes posted a photo her and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback husband on Instagram as the NFL offseason continues to give them more time to enjoy a social life and time with friends and family.

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Matthews Mahomes smiles on the sidelines prior to the AFC Divisional Round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on January 12, 2020. Matthews Mahomes has been hailed as a "real life Barbie" after she posted a photo from a friend's wedding celebrations on Instagram. Getty Images

The fitness entrepreneur captioned the snap with: "Professional wedding goers at this point."

In contrast to the indifference to the couple on social media in posts over the past couple of weeks, this time Matthews Mahomes was hailed for her outfit with many praising the 27 year old.

With pink to the fore, one Instagram user exclaimed in the comments: "Real life barbie!!!!"

Another simply added: "You look beautiful Brittany."

A third thought that the pair were hitting all the right notes, commenting: "Absolutely gorgeous couple!!"

A different Instagram user joked about the number of weddings and social engagements the couple had been attending recently, saying that the pair of them dressed up to-the-nines was "like groundhog you keep getting married over and over."

Patrick Mahomes
Brittany Matthews Mahomes, left, and Patrick Mahomes, right, attend the 2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago on February 15, 2020. Getty Images

Unlike a previous occasion, the Chiefs QB was not taken to task for dressing down while his wife sparkled in a stunning outfit.

Mahomes, who helped lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in February, posed next to Matthews Mahomes for another pic that she shared on Instagram, with the former women's soccer star wearing a blue wrap dress while the Kansas quarterback wore a pair of ripped jeans.

While many praised Matthews Mahomes for her stunning dress, there were just as many who took aim at her husband, with one commenting: "Brit u always look so sharp and pretty and have awesome fashion sense. BUT those ripped jeans next to you!? Like OMG always ripped jeans! My man needs to make it look sharp and have clean looks when standing next to u just saying!!"

Another agreed with the sentiment, adding: "She looks stunning. He looks like he should be in HS dressed like that. Dude you have millions of dollar dress like an adult."

A third Instagram user questioned Mahomes, asking: "Do you not own a pair [of] nice slacks???"

Read more

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Mahomes? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Fox News
CNN
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Fox News CNN Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC