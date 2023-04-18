Culture

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Slams Claim She's a 'Gold Digger'

By
Culture Patrick Mahomes NFL Instagram Football

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Superbowl-winning quarterback Patrick, has slammed claims that she's a "gold digger."

Patrick and Brittany have been together for more than ten years and have two children together. Despite the strength and length of their relationship, Brittany has faced accusations of being a gold digger and questions about her marriage.

The couple, both 27 years old, were high school sweethearts who got together in 2012. They became engaged in 2020 and tied the knot on March 12, 2022. Their daughter Sterling Sky was born in February, 2021, and their son Lavon Mahomes III was born in November, 2022.

While Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick has his own legion of fans, his wife Brittany is also popular, with 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes
Main image, Brittany Mahomes, pictured in 2019. Inset, Brittany Mahomes celebrates with husband Patrick Mahomes after the 2023 Super Bowl. Brittany Mahomes has hit back at claims on Instagram that she's a "gold digger." Justin Edmonds / Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Sunday she took the time to interact with them in a series of question and answer sessions posted to her Stories. One person appeared to call her out, but Brittany batted it away.

"You're a gold digger!!" someone anonymously wrote in the box where they were supposed to ask a question.

"I wish I dug and found gold," Brittany hit back, including a smiling face emoji in her response.

Another follower asked a pointed question about all the attention her husband receives.

"How do you deal with all the women trying to get after your husband?" Brittany was asked. Her answer was more serious in tone.

"They are a waste of my time & not going to disturb my peace," she wrote, before adding, "BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

Read more

She also said it's "really sad" to see "how disrespectful some women are," when it comes to Patrick receiving female attention.

It's not the first time Brittany has felt the need to speak out. On February 27 she tweeted: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird…"

It wasn't clear who she was referring to at the time, though some speculated online that it was Joe Rogan, who seemingly mocked her on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Patrick was the center of attention after the 2023 Super Bowl when he was named MVP for the second time in his career.

Afterwards, an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! made viewers draw a comparison between him and Danny McBride's Eastbound & Down character Kenny Powers. A video combining the two men's voices and mannerisms went viral shortly afterwards.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC