Patrick Mahomes' Wife Slams Claim She's a 'Gold Digger'

Brittany Mahomes, wife of Superbowl-winning quarterback Patrick, has slammed claims that she's a "gold digger."

Patrick and Brittany have been together for more than ten years and have two children together. Despite the strength and length of their relationship, Brittany has faced accusations of being a gold digger and questions about her marriage.

The couple, both 27 years old, were high school sweethearts who got together in 2012. They became engaged in 2020 and tied the knot on March 12, 2022. Their daughter Sterling Sky was born in February, 2021, and their son Lavon Mahomes III was born in November, 2022.

While Kansas City Chiefs QB, Patrick has his own legion of fans, his wife Brittany is also popular, with 1.3 million Instagram followers.

Main image, Brittany Mahomes, pictured in 2019. Inset, Brittany Mahomes celebrates with husband Patrick Mahomes after the 2023 Super Bowl. Brittany Mahomes has hit back at claims on Instagram that she's a "gold digger." Justin Edmonds / Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On Sunday she took the time to interact with them in a series of question and answer sessions posted to her Stories. One person appeared to call her out, but Brittany batted it away.

"You're a gold digger!!" someone anonymously wrote in the box where they were supposed to ask a question.

"I wish I dug and found gold," Brittany hit back, including a smiling face emoji in her response.

Another follower asked a pointed question about all the attention her husband receives.

"How do you deal with all the women trying to get after your husband?" Brittany was asked. Her answer was more serious in tone.

"They are a waste of my time & not going to disturb my peace," she wrote, before adding, "BUT I did use to have a very hard time and get extremely annoyed. But I am now to a point where I could care less!"

She also said it's "really sad" to see "how disrespectful some women are," when it comes to Patrick receiving female attention.

It's not the first time Brittany has felt the need to speak out. On February 27 she tweeted: "Something about grown men talking s*** about someone's wife is real weird…"

It wasn't clear who she was referring to at the time, though some speculated online that it was Joe Rogan, who seemingly mocked her on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Patrick was the center of attention after the 2023 Super Bowl when he was named MVP for the second time in his career.

Afterwards, an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! made viewers draw a comparison between him and Danny McBride's Eastbound & Down character Kenny Powers. A video combining the two men's voices and mannerisms went viral shortly afterwards.