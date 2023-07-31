Paul Reubens Tributes Pour In After Iconic 'Pee-wee Herman' Actor Dies

Tributes are pouring in for Paul Reubens following the announcement that the iconic "Pee-wee Herman" actor and comedian has died at the age of 70.

Reubens died on Sunday night after having "bravely and privately fought cancer" in secret for six years, according to a statement shared to the Pee-wee Herman Facebook page on Monday. The statement praised Reubens for having "delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness" as his most famous creation.

"Please accept my apology for not going public with what I've been facing the last six years," Reubens said in his own statement, which was prepared to be released after his death. "I have always felt a huge amount of love and respect from my friends, fans and supporters. I have loved you all so much and enjoyed making art for you."

Fans and friends of Reubens soon weighed in on his passing on social media, with many of those who knew the actor noting his personal kindness, in addition to the massive impact that the character he was closely associated with had on pop culture.

Paul Reubens is pictured on March 25, 2016, in New York City. Tributes rushed in following news that the iconic "Pee-wee Herman" actor and comedian died at age 70. Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty

"Paul Reubens was like no one else - a brilliant and original comedian who made kids and their parents laugh at the same time," comedian and late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel wrote on Instagram. "He never forgot a birthday and shared his genuine delight for silliness with everyone he met. My family and I will miss him."

"Paul Reubens was a great, great friend," tweeted actor David Hasselhoff. "He gave me the muppets for my birthday and never forgot anyone's birthday from our class. He was in my class at CalArts and room mates! He was always kind to me and to everyone. He will be missed. #paulreubens #peeweeherman"

"We absolutely loved Paul Reubens!" the official Muppets account tweeted. "Whether he was delighting audiences as the iconic Pee-wee Herman or being given the 'Honorary Muppet Award' in Muppet Magazine in 1987, he brought a burst of joy, creativity, and laughter everywhere he went."

"I am devastated to hear of the passing of my friend, Paul Reubens!!" tweeted actress Morgan Fairchild. "He kept canceling lunch and offers to get together, but I had no idea he was suffering so much. My love and white light to him and his family"

"No tweet can capture the magic, generosity, artistry, and devout silliness of Paul Reubens," comedian and former late night talk show host Conan O'Brien tweeted. "Everyone I know received countless nonsensical memes from Paul on their birthday, and I mean EVERYONE. His surreal comedy and unrelenting kindness were a gift to us all. Damn, this hurts."

"Devastated to learn of the passing of my friend Paul Reubens," tweeted actor Cary Elwes. "He was an incredibly humorous, kind & generous soul who was modest about his remarkable talent. I will cherish our friendship forever. We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends. Rest In Peace, Paul"

"Paul Reubens was my friend for almost 3 decades," actress and former talk show host Ricki Lake tweeted. "I am in disbelief that he is gone. Beyond grateful for all the memories and the countless laughs. [broken heart emojis] #rippaulreubens #PeeWeeHerman"

"We are heartsick the world has lost Paul Reubens," the account of 1980s pop group The Go-Go's tweeted. "He was a truly good person."

In a statement emailed to Newsweek, Reubens' representative Don Birge said that "Paul was beloved and he will be greatly missed."

Pee-wee, an exuberant and eccentric child-like adult with a memorable laugh, was created by Reubens while he was performing in The Groundlings improv comedy group in the 1970s. Following a successful run of The Pee-wee Herman Show on stage, the character became a cultural icon that endured for decades.

Reubens starred as Pee-wee on television in Pee-wee's Playhouse in the 1980s and early 1990s and on the silver screen in Pee-wee's Big Adventure and the less successful Big Top Pee-wee. He revived the character on stage in 2010 and starred in one last film, Pee-wee's Big Holiday, in 2016.